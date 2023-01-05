Read full article on original website
Flathead Beacon
Vibe Wellness Lounge Launches on Central Avenue
Since Jessica Cooney became a licensed massage therapist two decades ago, she has worked with chiropractors, naturopaths, acupuncturists and other holistic healthcare providers. While she was living in Chicago about 10 years ago, she worked at an all-natural healthcare facility that housed a variety of different practitioners. “It opened my...
Flathead Beacon
With ‘Fire and Ice’ Theme Honoring First Responders, Whitefish Winter Carnival Nears Kickoff
The early January start of the 64th Whitefish Winter Carnival is drawing near and this year the multi-week celebration will take place under a “Fire and Ice” theme that pays tribute to first responders, including firefighters and search and rescue personnel, who provide help and critical aid during the seasonal weather extremes characteristic of life in northwest Montana.
406mtsports.com
The Gunlock family is guiding Bigfork girls basketball to the promised land
MISSOULA – Watching Saturday afternoon’s girls’ basketball matchup between Bigfork and Deer Lodge was like listening to a record on repeat. Every time the Wardens brought the ball down the floor, a Gunlock sister got a deflection – either Paeten or Braeden would secure a steal and take it coast-to-coast before dumping it off to the other, streaking down the floor for an easy layup.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead Land Trust Helps Place Permanent Protections on Two Tracts of Farmland
The nonprofit Flathead Land Trust closed out 2022 by helping two families in the Flathead and Mission valleys place prime farmland and wildlife habitat under conservation easements, furnishing permanent protections on 655 acres along the Stillwater River and 315 acres near Polson. “Flathead Land Trust is thrilled to announce that...
NBCMontana
4 Montana cities receive affordable housing grants
MISSOULA, Mont. — Developers are currently working to line up contractors for projects in the spring and summer, according to a Montana Housing Division administrator. $3 million in federal funding will go toward building new homes and renovating current affordable housing in Butte, Belgrade, Bigfork and Helena. A variety...
NBCMontana
Evergreen Fire crews extinguish trailer fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evergreen Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a trailer fire on Monday afternoon. The call came in just before 12:30 p.m. Responders arrived at the 800 block of Helena Flats to find a camper trailer engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported. The cause...
406mtsports.com
Butte High falls at Kalispell Flathead
KALISPELL – Following their Friday night game at Glacier, the Butte High School girls’ basketball traveled to Flathead on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs held an eight-point lead in the first half but were unable to rally back from a ten-point deficit in the final quarter as Flathead held off the Bulldogs, 39-36.
Flathead Beacon
Flathead County Housing Market Expected to Moderate in 2023
The Flathead County housing market is expected to moderate in the coming year amid a nationwide housing market cooldown influenced by a range of factors, including increased lending and construction costs driven in part by growing interest rates from the Federal Reserve that are meant to curb inflation. That moderation,...
Flathead Beacon
Bigfork Senior Housing Receives $650,000 in Affordable Housing Funds
The Montana Department of Commerce on Jan. 3 announced that more than $3.3 million in federal Housing Trust Fund (HTF) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funding has been allocated to build and rehabilitate affordable housing throughout the state. The funding package includes a $650,000 HTF grant awarded to the American Covenant Senior Housing Foundation to improve its senior facility in Bigfork, Bigfork Senior Housing. Bigfork Senior Housing outlined an array of improvements and expansions they hope to achieve by the end of the year through the federal grant.
buttesports.com
Bulldogs’ surge melts Glacier lead in 4th quarter
Hudson Luedtke pulls up over two defenders in Fridays game. (Photo by John Robbins Butte Sports) In, perhaps, mostly a matter of bowed necks, strong wills and hard-beating hearts, the Butte High boys pulled out a basketball win. The Bulldogs wiped out a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and...
406mtsports.com
Kalispell Glacier rallies from halftime deficit to defeat Butte High
KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs girls’ basketball team made its first stop in the two-day Kalispell swing on Friday evening as they took on the Glacier Wolfpack. Glacier overcame a four-point lead and outscored the Bulldogs in the second half, 30-14, to defeat Butte, 48-36. Butte came out and...
Flathead Beacon
Duo Arrested Following Stolen Vehicle Pursuit
A Browning woman and a transient man residing in Kalispell were arrested Jan. 5 following a car chase that began on Meridian Road and ended in Essex after the duo’s stolen vehicle ran out of gas, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) press release. Leah Lynn...
Gianforte: Proposed Montana budget would cut $1 billion in property, income taxes
(The Center Square) – Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is pushing a budget plan that would provide up to as much as $500 million in property tax relief for residents over the next two years. During a recent standing-room only event hosted by the Kalispell Chamber of Commerce, Gianforte shared more of what his administration touts as his pro-jobs, pro-family, pro-business agenda for the upcoming 68th legislative session, with the governor concluding “all Montanans deserve to keep more of what they earn.” ...
Fairfield Sun Times
Two arrested following pursuit in Flathead County Thursday night
KALISPELL, Mont. - A pursuit of a stolen truck in Flathead County led to the arrest of two people Thursday night. Around 11:00 pm, deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle that had just been reported as stolen in Kalispell. The sheriff’s office reports the vehicle,...
Investigation into shooting at Kalispell gas station continues
The Kalispell Police Department reports the motive for the altercation that led to the shooting remains under investigation.
mtpr.org
Lake County votes to stop providing law enforcement on the Flathead Reservation
Lake County commissioners have officially voted to pull out of an agreement to provide law enforcement services on the Flathead Reservation. The state will be required to provide those services later this year. Commissioners unanimously voted to withdraw from the agreement between the state and tribes, known as Public Law...
