New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences
What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
Thieves Rob Brink’s Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State
Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
New Laws for 2023 In New York State
With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Two cities in New York are among the top 20 loneliest.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
Finally, Something Free When You Fly In New York State
Flying is fun, right? No doubt you loved flying as a kid or remember that first flight you took! In just a few hours, you are taken from the everyday grind to a vacation or relaxing trip back home! Sounds great. But these days, that is not the picture that most travelers paint when they fly.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
owegopennysaver.com
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
techaiapp.com
The 12 Best New York Wineries
If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
wearebuffalo.net
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents
An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
