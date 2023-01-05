ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences

What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Thieves Rob Brink's Truck And Get Away With $300,000 In New York State

Thieves in New York State robbed a Brink's armored truck, getting away with $300,000. The heist took place around 1 pm on Friday, January 6, 2023. The truck was making a money drop in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. There were three suspects involved in the robbery. Two suspects approached the Brink's employees and asked for directions, according to UPI. While the employees were distracted, a third suspect, seen above, grabbed a bag of money that had been left unattended. All three of the suspects fled the scene.
BROOKLYN, NY
New Laws for 2023 In New York State

With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
NEW YORK STATE
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Item In Popular 1st Aid Kits Could Kill New York State Residents

An item found in first aid kits sold in New York is being recalled due to potentially dangerous contaminations. Xiamen, Fujian, GFA Production (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. is voluntarily recalling a lot of Easy Care first aid AfterBurn Cream, 0.9 g single-use packets. Burn Cream Sold In New York Recalled. The...
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program

The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany. This influx of money should help lots of additional New Yorkers stay warm this winter. With the HEAP program making emergency...
NEW YORK STATE
Binghamton, NY
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York.

