Murphys, CA

Calaveras Enterprise

Angels Camp City Council appoints Jennifer Davis-Herndon as mayor, passes funding for multiple projects

At the Jan. 3 Angels Camp City Council meeting, an emergency proclamation related to the storm which was not featured on the agenda was passed. City Administrator Rebecca Callen stated that the city is able to pass items, not on the agenda under the Brown Act. Sandbags are available at the Angels Camp Police Department to prevent flooding.
ANGELS CAMP, CA
Jesus Maria Road closed at Hawver Road

Please be advised Calaveras County Public Works has issued a complete road closure of Jesus Maria Road at Hawver Road to ½ mile east. The road will be reopened as soon as possible. Please use local detour routes to avoid the impacted area.

