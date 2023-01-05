Read full article on original website
Honeybadgerdontcare
3d ago
So, what happens to Joyce Weber for falsely accusing the commissioner? Does she just skip away farting rainbows and unicorns while she waits for her next victim? 🦡
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Lake County Florida Dining - Twisted Biscuit DinerLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Lake County Florida Dining - Lake Eustis Waterfront GrilleLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Honoring The Fallen- The Dade Massacre 197 Years LaterMark StoneBushnell, FL
Let's Go Boating in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Wildwood puts brakes on new residential development applications
Wildwood is putting the brakes on new residential development applications until plans are firmer for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity. City Manager Jason McHugh described it Monday night as a temporary slowdown instead of a moratorium. The slowdown does not affect an estimated 7,000 units already approved.
villages-news.com
Board members balk at 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages
Board members have balked at a 25 percent increase in water rates for 14,000 homes in The Villages. The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center looked at two possibilities for rate increases that could be enacted this year. The Central Sumter Utility and the...
villages-news.com
U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction misery will continue into 2024
The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction misery will continue into 2024. The widening project has caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The latest timetable from FDOT...
leesburg-news.com
Former Leesburg mayor banned from possessing gun after disturbance at his home
A court order is prohibiting a former Leesburg mayor from possessing a firearm after a disturbing incident last year at his home. A petition was filed this past month by a Leesburg police lieutenant seeking a protective order barring 59-year-old Robert Edwin Bone from possessing a firearm or ammunition as he may be a danger to himself or others. A hearing was held on Tuesday and the judge entered the risk protection order on Thursday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
Residents in West Orange County neighborhood find antisemitic flyers on doorstep
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A West Orange County neighborhood is outraged after dozens of flyers with antisemitic language ended up on people’s doorsteps Saturday. Many people found flyers with disturbing content related to the Jewish community. Neighbors said the people who were responsible for putting the flyers up...
leesburg-news.com
Two brand-new commissioners set to take oath in Leesburg
Leesburg City Commissioners Mike Pederson, Allyson Berry and Allen Reisman will all be sworn in at the annual organizational meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be held in the Commission Chambers of Leesburg City Hall at 501 W. Meadow St. Commissioner Pederson ran unopposed in...
villages-news.com
Increase in scams prompts offering of information seminars by Wildwood police
An increase in scams is prompting the Wildwood Police Department to offer three informational seminars to area residents. • Jan. 18 at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road. • Jan. 25 at Everglades Recreation Center in The Villages. • Feb. 1 at the Lady Lake Library. Each presentation is...
Citrus County Chronicle
Former FWC director files to run for sheriff
A former law enforcement officer is making a run for Citrus County Sheriff. Calvin L. Adams Jr. on Friday qualified to run for Citrus County Sheriff as a Republican in the 2024 election. Mike Prendergast is the current sheriff of Citrus County.
WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off
Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The officers in K-9 Unit at the Gainesville Police Department are moving to patrol after the sergeant in charge of the unit resigned. It comes as some call for the embattled unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. According to police department officials,...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman apprehended after hitting motorcyclist and fleeing scene
A Leesburg woman has been tracked down after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and County Road 33. The motorcyclist was receiving medical...
leesburg-news.com
Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop
A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Resident asks for increased police presence on SW 60th Avenue to catch speeders
I have contacted law enforcement concerning the speeding on SW 60th Avenue. The speed limit is 45 mph, and most people in big trucks and semis feel like this is the racetrack between Highway 27 and Highway 200. Homes rattle and pictures move on walls. I’ve clocked people doing 70...
WCJB
2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs
A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police officer retires after 26-year career
An Ocala Police Department officer has retired after 26 years of service to the community. Over the course of his career, Officer Jason Douglas was involved in many units such as the honor guard, hostage negotiation, and rifle team, and he was also a field training officer. Additionally, he enjoyed serving as a school resource officer at multiple local schools, including Hillcrest.
pasconewsonline.com
HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire
BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
Comments / 2