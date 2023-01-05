ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Honeybadgerdontcare
3d ago

So, what happens to Joyce Weber for falsely accusing the commissioner? Does she just skip away farting rainbows and unicorns while she waits for her next victim? 🦡

villages-news.com

Wildwood puts brakes on new residential development applications

Wildwood is putting the brakes on new residential development applications until plans are firmer for expansion of the city’s wastewater treatment capacity. City Manager Jason McHugh described it Monday night as a temporary slowdown instead of a moratorium. The slowdown does not affect an estimated 7,000 units already approved.
WILDWOOD, FL
villages-news.com

U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction misery will continue into 2024

The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 construction misery will continue into 2024. The widening project has caused huge traffic backups and numerous accidents, with Lady Lake police repeatedly begging drivers to slow down and pay attention to directional signage. The latest timetable from FDOT...
LADY LAKE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Former Leesburg mayor banned from possessing gun after disturbance at his home

A court order is prohibiting a former Leesburg mayor from possessing a firearm after a disturbing incident last year at his home. A petition was filed this past month by a Leesburg police lieutenant seeking a protective order barring 59-year-old Robert Edwin Bone from possessing a firearm or ammunition as he may be a danger to himself or others. A hearing was held on Tuesday and the judge entered the risk protection order on Thursday.
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced

Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
DUNNELLON, FL
leesburg-news.com

Two brand-new commissioners set to take oath in Leesburg

Leesburg City Commissioners Mike Pederson, Allyson Berry and Allen Reisman will all be sworn in at the annual organizational meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The meeting will be held in the Commission Chambers of Leesburg City Hall at 501 W. Meadow St. Commissioner Pederson ran unopposed in...
LEESBURG, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Former FWC director files to run for sheriff

A former law enforcement officer is making a run for Citrus County Sheriff. Calvin L. Adams Jr. on Friday qualified to run for Citrus County Sheriff as a Republican in the 2024 election. Mike Prendergast is the current sheriff of Citrus County.
Ocala Gazette

WEC Jockey Club and opposing neighbors to face off

Another volley in the fight against the massive WEC Jockey Club development is scheduled to take place next week, with expert witnesses offering testimony that either refutes or supports the reason for its approval in June. A Formal Administrative Hearing will take place at 9 a.m. Thursday and Friday (Jan....
MARION COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman apprehended after hitting motorcyclist and fleeing scene

A Leesburg woman has been tracked down after allegedly hitting a motorcyclist and fleeing the scene. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to the scene of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27 and County Road 33. The motorcyclist was receiving medical...
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Man at wheel of speeding Cadillac SUV lands behind bars after traffic stop

A speeding Fruitland Park man was arrested on gun and drug charges in Leesburg. A Leesburg police officer clocked 23-year-old Daniel A. Ardolino on Wednesday at the wheel of a Cadillac SUV at 79 miles per hour in a 45 mph speed zone. The officer stopped Ardolino in the parking lot of the Chipotle restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg. The officer noted in his report that Ardolino was making suspicious movements toward the passenger side of the vehicle.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines. On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard. They arrived to find the wreckage of...
OCALA, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man with gun and cash arrested on suspicion of selling drugs

A Leesburg man with a gun and cash was arrested on the suspicion he was selling drugs. A Eustis police officer was on patrol on South Bay Street early Thursday morning when he spotted a white car with an expired license plate. The officer stopped the car near the intersection of Bay Street and Dicie Avenue where he made contact with the driver, 26-year-old Skyler Salerno and a female passenger.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police officer retires after 26-year career

An Ocala Police Department officer has retired after 26 years of service to the community. Over the course of his career, Officer Jason Douglas was involved in many units such as the honor guard, hostage negotiation, and rifle team, and he was also a field training officer. Additionally, he enjoyed serving as a school resource officer at multiple local schools, including Hillcrest.
OCALA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

HERNANDO NEWS: Overheating batteries cause Brooksville fire

BROOKSVILLE, FLa.- Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire on the 1400 block of Mondon Hill Road around 2:15PM Saturday afternoon. First arriving firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The fire started from overheating batteries in a charger. No injuries were reported.
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

