A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO