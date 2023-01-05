Read full article on original website
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
KBTX.com
College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
wtaw.com
College Station Police Identify Three Suspects From A Tuesday Murder
College Station police identify three suspects in Tuesday’s murder of Rashawn Jones. CSPD social media did not indicate if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspects, or what led to Jones being shot to death outside his apartment. Photos were released of the three suspects, but...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT
A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
KBTX.com
Murder suspect receiving treatment for self-inflicted gunshot wound following pursuit
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County man wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Bastrop County was chased by law enforcement from Bryan to the Navasota city limits on Wednesday before crashing the vehicle on Highway 6. Traffic on the highway came to a complete stop for...
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:55, Officer Crystal Buckner effected a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Chappell Hill Street for Expired Registration. Contact was made with the driver, John David Conwill, 51 of Somerville, who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. A check of Conwill further indicated that he had a prior conviction for Driving While License Invalid and he was taken into custody by Officer Buckner for Driving While License Invalid, Enhanced and transported to the Washington County Jail.
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order
A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
KBTX.com
Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
wtaw.com
Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days
Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES
A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
