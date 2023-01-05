ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

KBTX.com

One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

College Station police investigate shooting death of Bryan man

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the 400 block of Southwest Parkway in College Station. This shooting happened in the parking lot of the complex around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. On Wednesday, police confirmed the victim, Rashawn Jones, 26, died at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Identify Three Suspects From A Tuesday Murder

College Station police identify three suspects in Tuesday’s murder of Rashawn Jones. CSPD social media did not indicate if there is any relationship between the victim and the suspects, or what led to Jones being shot to death outside his apartment. Photos were released of the three suspects, but...
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

A Brenham woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a traffic accident Thursday. Brenham Police report that at 5:20 Thursday afternoon, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer responded to the scene of a crash in the area of South Chappell Hill and East Stone Streets. During his investigation contact was made with Jessica Nichols, 34 of Brenham, who showed to have an active warrant for her arrest out of Tuscaloosa Alabama for Fail to Appear, Property Crimes. Nichols was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Wednesday for driving with a suspended license. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:55, Officer Crystal Buckner effected a traffic stop in the 100 block of North Chappell Hill Street for Expired Registration. Contact was made with the driver, John David Conwill, 51 of Somerville, who was operating the vehicle on a suspended license. A check of Conwill further indicated that he had a prior conviction for Driving While License Invalid and he was taken into custody by Officer Buckner for Driving While License Invalid, Enhanced and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order

A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Reality TV star wants to serve prison sentence in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Jennifer Shah, a star of “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison Friday by a federal judge at a courthouse in Manhattan after she pleaded guilty in a yearslong telemarketing scheme. The reality TV star pleaded guilty in...
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Local Gang Member Is Out Of Jail Following Two Arrests In Five Days

Twice in five days, a local gang member is out of jail on bond following arrests on weapons and drug charges. The afternoon of December 28, 23 year old Tyree Ballom of Bryan was charged by Bryan police with being a gang member in possession of a handgun and possessing oxycodone and marijuana.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

A Brenham woman was arrested Monday on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Monday morning at 12:05, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer effected a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2400 block of South Chappell Hill street after observing a wanted subject enter the vehicle. Cpl. Dudenhoffer made contact with the driver, Cheryl Lynn Maynard, 45 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on warrants for Motion to Revoke Probation, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property between $100 and $750, and Theft under $100. During a search of Maynard’s vehicle, Cpl. Dudenhoeffer located Ecstasy tablets and she was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Maynard was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in and released to jail staff.
BRENHAM, TX

