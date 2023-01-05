Ravens vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL week 18 online

This weekend's Ravens vs Bengals live stream is one of the many dominos to fall in the complicated AFC playoff picture. That said, this NFL live stream 's importance is still up in the air, as the Bills vs Bengals game is still in the 'postponed' state.

Ravens vs Bengals channel, start time

The Ravens vs Bengals live stream is scheduled for Sunday (Jan. 8).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This, of course, was the result of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field that had him rushed to a Cincinnati hospital. And while all thoughts are with Hamlin, his family and the Bills, the final ruling on that game impacts both team's playoffs seeding opportunities.

As for the game itself, Baltimore has a complicated situation going on at QB. Tyler Huntley is marked as limited by his shoulder/wrist injury, and Lamar Jackson is still out with his knee injury. Anthony Brown may very likely come in to play if needed.

Both teams have earned their playoff berths, the only questions left are about seeding. A win for the Bengals this weekend, combined with a Bills loss, would push things through the tiebreaker rules — and since those teams have the same conference records and same record against common opponents, it would be left up to strength of victory. As for Baltimore, the Ravens need the Bills vs Bengals game to not get thrown out in order to have a chance to win the AFC North.

The last time these teams met, the Ravens narrowly defeated the mighty Bengals by 2 points, 17-19, at the M&T Bank Stadium. Now, back at home, the Bengals are 7-point favorites, according to the Action Network , with a -114 moneyline.

How to watch Ravens vs Bengals live stream from anywhere

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Ravens vs Bengals live stream is going to be broadcast on local CBS affiliates, which are available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Jan. 8)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus , if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services .

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Ravens vs Bengals live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month N FL Plus.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Ravens vs Bengals.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Ravens vs Bengals on Sky Sports , the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Ravens vs Bengals live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Ravens vs Bengals live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel .

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.