Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
Jessie J Was “Happy And Terrified” To Share She’s Pregnant After A Miscarriage
Just over a year after announcing her miscarriage in November 2021, Jessie J has a much happier update to share. The English singer posted a touching reel on Instagram on Jan. 6 that revealed she is pregnant again. “I am so happy and terrified to finally share this…” she wrote to begin her caption.
Chris Hemsworth's Wife Dressed “Elderly” To Confront His Fear Of Aging & Forgetting
Chris Hemsworth shocked the world in November 2022 when he announced he’d be stepping back from acting after learning that he is predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease, which affects the brain and memory. In the fifth episode of his National Geographic series Limitless, which seeks to “understand the limits of the human body,” fans saw the results of the genetic test and Hemsworth’s reactions in real-time. “The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life that I’ve experienced or my wife, my kids...this is probably my biggest fear,” the Thor actor said after learning that he’s 8-10 times more likely than the average person to be diagnosed.
Kourtney Kardashian Rocked A Bold Striped Dress Covered In Cut-Outs
If, like me, you’ve become increasingly obsessed with Kourtney Kardashian’s edgy, goth-meets-glam style, then I’m sure you’ll appreciate her latest look. Posting a photo dump to Instagram on Sunday, the Poosh founder showed off a chic black-and-white striped dress that calls to the mind the ‘80s classic Beetlejuice (IYKYK).
Ariana Grande & Kesha Were Left Gagged By Anetra’s Talent Show Skill On Drag Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off its landmark 15th season with celebrity guest judge Ariana Grande — or as she called herself, “mother.” This season’s crop of drag queens were utterly gagged by her arrival, but the “7 Rings” singer was most stunned by Anetra, the premiere’s talent show winner, who incorporated her tae kwon do training into her routine by chopping wood. Grande’s jaw dropped IRL, while stars like Kesha and Drag Race alumni delivered praise on social media.
The Real Reason Jamie Laing Quit Made In Chelsea
It’s been over two years since fan favourite Jamie Laing officially stepped away from E4 reality show Made In Chelsea — first to take part in Strictly Come Dancing, and then to focus on his Candy Kittens business. Cameo mentions aside, the lost boi has been sorely missed. Laing had been part of MIC since 2011, first starring in Season 2 then being part of its main cast all the way up till Season 20. Now, he has opened up about the more personal reasons behind his quitting.
Taylor Swift May Not Attend The 2023 Golden Globes Because Of Tour Rehearsals
Taylor Swift has 11 Grammy Awards and an Emmy to her name, but she has yet to win a Golden Globe. That could change at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, where she is nominated for Best Original Song for “Carolina,” the haunting ballad she wrote and co-produced with Folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner for the Reese Witherspoon-produced film Where the Crawdads Sing. Naturally, this is making fans wonder if Swift will be in attendance at the 2023 Golden Globes, or perhaps even perform at the ceremony.
Brendan Fraser Is Skipping The 2023 Golden Globes Because Of A Controversy
Brendan Fraser’s history with the Golden Globes is fraught, but that didn’t stop him from being nominated for Best Actor in a Drama at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards for his critically acclaimed role in The Whale. But while most nominees are happy to attend the awards show in hopes of making an acceptance speech and hanging out with fellow celebrities, don’t expect Fraser to show up to the ceremony on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Chris Harrison Lost 20 Pounds From Being “Embarrassed” About His Bachelor Exit
After being let go from his job as host of The Bachelor in 2021, Chris Harrison is no longer staying quiet. On the first episode of his new podcast The Most Dramatic Podcast... Ever, which premiered on Jan. 9, Harrison spoke out for the first time about his Bachelor exit. He revealed that he had lost 20 pounds from being “embarassed” about the debacle. “I lost 20 pounds. I didn’t sleep, I didn’t eat,” he recalled. “It was just one gut-punch after the other, and mentally and physically, I deteriorated pretty bad.”
The Creative Act by Rick Rubin review – life lessons from the bearded beat master
The co-founder of Def Jam Records and the man behind countless hits, from the Beastie Boys and Jay-Z to Neil Young, offers artistic wisdom that is both gnomic and pertinent. If Rick Rubin were to write a memoir, it would be quite a tale. The American super-producer co-founded the hip-hop label Def Jam from his college dormitory in the 1980s and produced early records for LL Cool J (the credit ran: “Reduced by Rick Rubin”) and the Beastie Boys.
Ryan Murphy’s Net Worth Has Grown Since He Came To Hollywood With Only $55
It’s likely that when you see a Ryan Murphy TV show, you know it’s a Ryan Murphy TV show. That’s why he’s one of the most sought-after creators in the industry today and is set to be awarded the fourth annual Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes for his contributions to the medium.
Sister Wives
Sister Wives Season 17 has been the first to fully explore Christine and Kody Brown’s divorce, which was first announced in 2021. Between the pair’s final talks, breaking the news to the family, and Christine moving to Utah with Truely, there’s been a lot to cover. But there have also been several developments since the season started airing, including Meri and Janelle announcing their intentions to separate from Kody, too. So, will there be a Sister Wives Season 18 to address the latest drama?
Bustle Daily Newsletter: January 6, 2023
A version of this content appeared in Bustle’s daily newsletter on Jan. 6, 2023. If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. I'm Sober & Afraid I'll Never Have A "Normal" Dating Life Again. “How can I successfully date when I...
