Chris Hemsworth shocked the world in November 2022 when he announced he’d be stepping back from acting after learning that he is predisposed to Alzheimer’s disease, which affects the brain and memory. In the fifth episode of his National Geographic series Limitless, which seeks to “understand the limits of the human body,” fans saw the results of the genetic test and Hemsworth’s reactions in real-time. “The idea that I won’t be able to remember the life that I’ve experienced or my wife, my kids...this is probably my biggest fear,” the Thor actor said after learning that he’s 8-10 times more likely than the average person to be diagnosed.

9 HOURS AGO