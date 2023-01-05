Patriots vs Bills live stream: How to watch NFL week 18 online

If this weekend's Patriots vs Bills live stream is played, it will have playoff implications. But this NFL live stream still doesn't feel like it will have large stakes at play, not after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin collapsed, and was rushed to a Cincinnati hospital.

Patriots vs Bills channel, start time

The Patriots vs Bills live stream is scheduled for Sunday (Jan. 8).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo.TV or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

This game does not feel exactly concrete, despite the reports that there has been no discussion of it not being played as scheduled. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent has said to the press that the decision for whether or not the game will be played as planned will be "guided" by Bills head coach Sean McDermott and the team. He also stated his "concern is making sure the men have what they need to function."

The Bills are currently looking to lock up the AFC's No. 1 playoffs seed. If the game against the Bengals is ruled a no contest, Buffalo would need to beat the Patriots this weekend, and see the Chiefs lose on Saturday.

A New England win here, though, gets that team into the playoffs, but if that upset doesn't happen, they'd need the Jets to beat the Dolphins, the Browns to beat the Steelers and the Jaguars to beat the Titans. The Browns win seems like the most difficult to conjur.

The last time these teams met, the Bills crushed New England, 24-10, at Foxboro. Josh Allen posted impressive passing stats (22-33, 233 yards and 2 TD), while Mac Jones (22-36, 195 yards, 1 TD) couldn't keep up. The Action Network has the Bills as 7-point favorites, with a -105 moneyline.

How to watch Patriots vs Bills live stream from anywhere

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Patriots vs Bills live stream is going to be broadcast on CBS, which is available with most cable packages and on one of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Jan. 8)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus , if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services .

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Patriots vs Bills live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month N FL Plus.

Patriots vs Bills live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local CBS affiliate is showing Patriots vs Bills.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Patriots vs Bills on Sky Sports , the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Patriots vs Bills live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT on SkySports NFL.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Patriots vs Bills live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Patriots vs Bills live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Patriots vs Bills live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel .

Kayo starts at $25 per month with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.