Michigan State

Stabenow will not seek reelection in 2024, speculation on replacement ensues

By Liz Nass
The State News, Michigan State University
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzACt_0k4yYpIB00

Sen. Debbie Stabenow addresses the crowd during the 2023 Gubernatorial Inauguration on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at the Michigan State Capitol.

Gov. Whitmer inaugurated for second term, unveils bipartisan vision for next four years

Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and incumbent Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II were sworn in at the Michigan Gubernatorial Inauguration on Sunday. The event took place on the lawn of the State Capitol building where supporters gathered to attend the ceremony. In her inaugural address, Whitmer focused on what it means to be a Michigander. "It's our underdog spirit and our championship swagger," Whitmer said. "We are tough and we never shy away from hard work. Michiganders are competitive. Even if you count us out, look down on us or fly over us, I promise you: we will defy your expectations."In her first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Two trustees sworn in, search for MSU president can commence

Trustees Renee Knake Jefferson and Dennis Denno were sworn into Michigan State's Board of Trustees on Sunday during the Michigan Gubernatorial Inauguration.The Oaths of Office were administered by Chief Justice Elizabeth T. Clement. The two trustees won their seats in the recent midterm election. Jefferson ran for reelection for her own seat after being appointed to a vacant seat in 2019 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Denno ran for former trustee Melanie Foster's seat and won. This was Denno's second campaign after earning the nomination of the Michigan Democrats in 2010 and losing the election. Both candidates were endorsed by the Democratic party. Jefferson's campaign urges transparency and accountability from the board on issues like sexual misconduct and campus safety.Denno's campaign prioritizes raising the MSU employee minimum wage to $15 per hour and increasing transparency around budgets. He also supports the release of thousands of documents that pertain to the sexual misconduct scandal involving an ex-MSU doctor.Their oaths and the appointment of Huntington Bank VP Sandy Pierce as a trustee mean the board is operating with all seats filled, and the search for a permanent university president can begin.
EAST LANSING, MI
Two Okemos teachers helped fellow residents escape Knob Hill Apartments fire

On the morning of Dec. 21, Okemos High School teachers and roommates Trisha Funk and Olivia Becker had just started watching "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation." They were sitting on the couch and drinking a cup of coffee when they heard what sounded like a gunshot.They looked out their window to see a police car driving by, assuming it was following the direction of the supposed gunshot. They quickly realized it wasn't a gunshot they heard, but the sound of breaking glass. The apartment building attached to theirs was on fire. "We look at the building next to us, there's huge...
OKEMOS, MI
Michigan State to host fall commencement this weekend: Here's what to know

Michigan State University will host its fall 2022 commencement this weekend. Undergraduate ceremonies will take place Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Breslin Center, 534 Birch Road. More than 5,000 Spartan graduates will be in attendance.Graduates are to arrive at the Breslin one hour prior to the beginning of their commencement ceremony. All commencement ceremonies will be live-streamed at www.commencement.msu.edu.The College of Arts and Humanities, College of Arts and Letters, Eli Broad College of Business, College of Education, James Madison and College of Music and College of Social Sciences will host their ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Following those colleges,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fire leaves Knob Hill Apartment building a 'total loss,' no injuries reported

A building at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos has been deemed a "total loss" after a fire broke out on Wednesday morning. The Northeast Ingham Emergency Service Authority, Meridian Township, East Lansing, Lansing and City of Mason fire departments stepped in to put out the fire. Meridian Township Fire Department Chief Michael Hamel said the fire started on the second and third floors of the 2300 building, spreading through the roof "within about five minutes.""It really progressed rapidly," Hamel said. "It sounds like it started as a couch fire - we're still trying to confirm that. We believe that's what...
OKEMOS, MI
East Lansing, MI
