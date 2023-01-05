Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Former New Castle Days Inn total loss after fire rekindles
Flames heavily damaged a building that once housed the Days Inn on East North Street in New Castle. Firefighters called out at 3 a.m. Sunday after police found smoke pouring from the side of the building. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the first...
WFMJ.com
Warren Police find emaciated dogs abandoned in trash ridden apartment
Police and humane agents in Trumbull County are investigating possible case of animal cruelty after finding two dogs abandoned in a Warren apartment scatted with trash. A crew called by the landlord to clean up a rental property on the 900 block of Garden Street NW Sunday called police when he found two dogs that appeared to be emaciated and had no food or water.
WFMJ.com
Fire consumes truckload of food along I-80 in Mercer County
A truckload of groceries went up in flames along Interstate 80 in Mercer County early Monday. Dispatchers sent firefighters from Mercer East End and Shenango Township to the eastbound lanes of the interstate in East Lackawannock Township shortly before 5 a.m. where a refrigerated trailer was burning. When fire crews...
Police identify body found in Edinboro Lake
Authorities continue to investigate after finding the body of a woman in Edinboro Lake. According to the Erie County Coroner, the body of a woman in her 40s was found in the water in Edinboro Lake off of Route 99 in Edinboro, Erie County around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Pennsylvania State Police have identified […]
WFMJ.com
Police ID teen in fatal Pymatuning Twp. crash
Pymatuning Township Police have released more information about a traffic crash that claimed the life of a teenager. Police say 14-year-old Chance Dawson was riding in the back seat of a car that ran a red light at North Hermitage Road and Reynolds Industrial Park Road Friday night. Another vehicle...
butlerradio.com
One Man Dies In Evans City Rd. Crash
A 19-year-old man from Butler died in a crash yesterday morning in Connoquenessing Township. The one vehicle accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Evans City Road near the intersection with Stevenson Road. State police say Connor Checkan was driving east when he lost control of his vehicle. His car then...
Erie teen found guilty of firing at 17 people at child’s birthday party
An Erie teen is being sentenced after a judge found him guilty on all charges during a three-day trial. Sean Knox Jr., 18, is found guilty on all charges, including attempted homicide and 17 counts of recklessly endangering another person. Knox opened fire on 17 people, including four young children and a baby, at a […]
Firefighters called to battle fire in Slippery Rock
SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (KDKA) - The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team were called out Friday night to battle flames at a residential structure on West Cooper Street.Firefighters arrived on the scene finding heavy fire on the outside of the residence."Crews had an extensive overhaul process due to a double roof with both shingles and metal roof," the department said in a statement after the blaze was contained.The department also sent out a note of thanks to fellow departments for their assistance in putting out the fire. No injuries were reported.
19-year-old killed in Butler County crash
CONNOQUENESSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a crash in Connoquenessing Township Sunday morning. The crash happened around 9:19 a.m. along Evans City Road near Stevenson Road. State police said Conner Checkan, of Butler, was driving his 2021 Volkswagen GTI eastbound when he lost control for...
Body found in North East, police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in North East this morning. Police presence could be seen at the North East Moose Family Center Sunday. Police at the scene said that the body of a 54-year-old man from Ripley, New York, was found inside of a truck deep in the woods behind the Moose […]
explore venango
Area Man Faces Charges After Accidentally Discharging Pistol Through Apartment Floor
HARRISVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges after he accidentally discharged a pistol through the floor of his Harrisville Borough apartment. According to a release issued on Friday, January 6, by Butler-based State Police, 21-year-old Nathon Kordich, of Harrisville, was handling a pistol while allegedly under the influence around 11:49 p.m. on December 31.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Still Investigating 1981 Disappearance of Lonene Rogers
Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville are still investigating the disappearance of Lonene Rogers more than 40 years later. She was last seen on Jan. 7, 1981, at approximately 12:45 a.m. in her home at the Littles Corners area on State Hwy. 198 and 98 in Hayfield Township. That night, there was a severe snowstorm in the area, troopers said.
Erie Co. Coroner rules death of man hit by train as accidental
The Erie County Coroner is ruling the death of an Erie man as accidental after being hit by a train over the weekend. The coroner’s office says 35-year-old James Zipperi died of blunt force trauma after being struck by the train. City of Erie Chief of Police Dan Spizarny said according to video footage, Zipperi […]
explore venango
Tree Falls on Vehicle Traveling Along Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after a tree fell on his vehicle in Cranberry Township. According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Saturday, January 7, the incident occurred at 6:34 a.m. on Friday, December 23, on U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Fire and Ice Celebration Returning to Celeron to Benefit Local Charity
CELORON, NY (Erie News Now) — A winter event to benefit a Chautauqua County charity is returning to Celeron, organizers announced. Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will become a winter playground Feb. 9, 10 and 11. More than 20,000 pounds of ice will be carved into ice sculptures, martini ice luges...
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40s was found dead in the water around 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Teen dead after shooting in Mercer County, suspect in custody with $2 million bond
SHARON, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead in Mercer County Saturday night. According to WFMJ, the 17-year-old was found shot in the upper torso near West Budd Street at around 9 p.m. The teen, identified as Gavin Beighley, was rushed to an area...
Sharon shooting suspect booked on $2M bond
Police were called to a scene in Sharon, Pennsylvania for reports of a shooting Sunday night.
venangoextra.com
Franklin man charged with homicide by vehicle
A Franklin man is facing numerous charges, including homicide by vehicle, in connection with a crash last year in Mercer County that resulted in the death of a Franklin woman who was a passenger in his vehicle. Mercer state police identified the driver as Robert Nicholson, 34, and police said...
erienewsnow.com
Man Accused Of Ripping A Door From Its Hinges In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old man is accused of ripping a door off a Jamestown residence by hooking it up with chains to his pickup truck. On Thursday night officers with the Jamestown Police Department were dispatched to an address on the city’s south side for a reported disturbance.
