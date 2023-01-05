I’m not a gambler by nature. You won’t find me in a casino or buying a lottery ticket. When it comes to seeking rarely seen wildlife, however, I’m an eternal optimist, willing to risk my time and effort for the ultimate “prizes” nature has to offer. Glimpses of flashy elegant trogons, rare and diminutive elf butterflies straying here from Mexico, hidden reptiles or nocturnal mammals – all part of my stock and trade as a naturalist. Regardless of whether or not I actually see something rare, consolation prizes in the form of many other species of wildlife, countless native plants, and wild experiences abound.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO