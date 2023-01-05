ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Dad threatens Longhorn guests with gun after he’s told son can’t leave work, GA cops say

By Tanasia Kenney
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04CMFU_0k4yX5FZ00

A family’s steakhouse dinner turned frightening when they were confronted by a man with a rifle, Georgia deputies say.

Now a 46-year-old Augusta man faces multiple counts of making terroristic threats after the Dec. 31 incident at a Longhorn Steakhouse, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The group of women told deputies they were eating dinner when a man came to pick up his son from work at the restaurant, a Jan. 2 incident report reads. They said the man grew angry when he was told his son couldn’t leave yet because he was still serving tables.

That’s when he started rushing customers and telling them to leave, the women told deputies.

At one point, the man went to his car and returned with a rifle. One of the women had her 5-year-old son with her, deputies said.

“(He) walked back in and stated ‘You got two minutes,’ ” according to the incident report. The family said the man had his finger on the trigger and that they were afraid he would shoot if they didn’t hurry, so they left a short time later.

Deputies said security video showed the man enter the steakhouse wearing black tactical gear “with a handgun on his right leg and a rifle hanging from his neck.”

McClatchy News reached out to Longhorn Steakhouse for comment Jan. 5 and was awaiting a response.

The man was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with six counts of terroristic threats and acts, six counts of possessing a firearm during a crime and third-degree child cruelty, according to the report.

He remains held in the Richmond County Jail without bond as of Jan. 5, online records show.

Frequent customer slashes food truck worker after arguing over order, Oklahoma cops say

Husband backs SUV into Starbucks worker multiple times after stealing $1, OK cops say

Suspect in McDonald’s attack puts police K-9 in headlock during standoff, CA cops say

Comments / 54

Mz. FightLikeABoss
4d ago

He must've been off his meds or smthg cause ain't no way in hell he thought he could pull this off and not be arrested.🤦🏾‍♀️🤣🤣🤣...Mental health is serious.

Reply(4)
15
Sam nor
4d ago

That wasn’t very smart!! Imagine his son was totally embarrassed too, guns aren’t our problem, the person brain , anger ect is! If they don’t have guns they just use knives, cars, hammers ect! It’s crazy people

Reply(1)
13
Donald Vilandre
3d ago

Stupid people!! If the boy wanted to leave he would have left. This father was really out of line. I guess he didn't want to make 2 trips. I wonder if the boy called him for a ride or showed up thinking his shift was over.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfxg.com

Man killed in Augusta shooting at Sleep Inn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting. It happened Sunday, January 8 at the Sleep Inn at 1050 Claussen Road. According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded there at 2:10pm in reference to a shooting. When they got there, deputies found a dead man. The Sheriff's Office has not yet released suspect information.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Shooting at Augusta hotel leaves man dead

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal shooting happened at an Augusta hotel. It happened at the Sleep Inn and Conference Center off of Claussen Road. Deputies found a man shot when they arrived just after 2 o’clock Sunday afternoon. There is no suspect as of right now. The investigation is […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Shooting threats spread across Richmond County high schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An overnight shooting threat against Richmond County high schools has parents worried about their students. The Richmond County Board of Education was made aware of the threats Monday morning, and let parents know about the situation. “In an effort to keep you informed, the Richmond County...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

CCSO: 6-year-old on go-kart involved in accident with school bus

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, a 6-year-old was involved in an accident while on a go-kart. It happened in the River Island subdivision in Evans on Thursday afternoon. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office says the child was “run over” by a school bus. There is no information available […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia woman says hackers bought half the Chick-Fil-A menu in another state after apparent app hack

ATLANTA — One Georgia woman told Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon the hackers are using her app to buy food in Maryland. “Terrible. Absolutely horrible,” said Sharon Barber. She says hackers broke into her Chick-fil-A app this week, loaded it with hundreds of dollars from her checking account and then seemingly ordered half of Chick-fil-A’s menu.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Two dead in different accidents Friday night in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people died in separate vehicle accidents on Friday. According to authorities, on Friday just after 6:45 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Traffic Division responded to the 3300 block of Mike Padgett Highway for an accident involving a person and a vehicle.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Washington County deputies find suspect dead while serving search warrant

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Washington County deputies say they found a man dead Wednesday as they attempted to serve a warrant. Washington County says it was asked to assist deputies with Forsyth County, located just outside of Atlanta, in serving multiple felony arrest warrants to 36-year-old Reginald Henderson. Police say Henderson lived in Alpharetta, Georgia, but used to live in Harrison.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

11-year-old hospitalized after being attacked by 3 dogs

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 11-year-old was sent to Augusta University Hospital after being attacked by three dogs on Friday night in Grovetown, according to the family. On Saturday morning, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released an incident report to News 12 that reveals new details about the case.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

Arrest made after gaming guest steals rifle at gunpoint in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a gaming session reportedly turned into an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Alexander Place, according to authorities. According to authorities, two brothers in their 20s had three guests visiting to play...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

‘I know she’s with me’: Anthony family grieves a year later

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This weekend marks the first anniversary since an 8-year-old was killed petting a pony, in a drive-by shooting near her home. As Arbrie Anthony’s family deals with grief, they’re doing everything they can to make sure her legacy lives on. “Right here by my...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gordon Highway reopened following crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is currently out on Gordon Highway at Jimmie Dyess Parkway working a traffic accident with injury.  The westbound lanes of Gordon Highway are shut down, and anyone traveling in this area is asked to use an alternate route. No further information is available at this time.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Richmond Co. Coroner investigating two pedestrian deaths

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of two pedestrian fatalities that occurred Friday night. 35-year old, April Nicole Harrod, of 3100 block Mike Padgett Highway was struck by a vehicle on the 3100 block of Mike Padgett. Harrod was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:28 p.m. 60-year-old, Tommy […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Fiery, early morning crash kills Aiken man

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – A fatal crash killed one man in Aiken. It happened early Sunday morning after 4 o’clock on Dry Branch Road near Odom Street in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner reports the vehicle ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree then burst into flames. The driver, 31-year-old […]
AIKEN, SC
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
11K+
Followers
95
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour’s drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer’s journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy