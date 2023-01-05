Dad threatens Longhorn guests with gun after he’s told son can’t leave work, GA cops say

A family’s steakhouse dinner turned frightening when they were confronted by a man with a rifle, Georgia deputies say.

Now a 46-year-old Augusta man faces multiple counts of making terroristic threats after the Dec. 31 incident at a Longhorn Steakhouse, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The group of women told deputies they were eating dinner when a man came to pick up his son from work at the restaurant, a Jan. 2 incident report reads. They said the man grew angry when he was told his son couldn’t leave yet because he was still serving tables.

That’s when he started rushing customers and telling them to leave, the women told deputies.

At one point, the man went to his car and returned with a rifle. One of the women had her 5-year-old son with her, deputies said.

“(He) walked back in and stated ‘You got two minutes,’ ” according to the incident report. The family said the man had his finger on the trigger and that they were afraid he would shoot if they didn’t hurry, so they left a short time later.

Deputies said security video showed the man enter the steakhouse wearing black tactical gear “with a handgun on his right leg and a rifle hanging from his neck.”

McClatchy News reached out to Longhorn Steakhouse for comment Jan. 5 and was awaiting a response.

The man was arrested Jan. 3 and charged with six counts of terroristic threats and acts, six counts of possessing a firearm during a crime and third-degree child cruelty, according to the report.

He remains held in the Richmond County Jail without bond as of Jan. 5, online records show.

