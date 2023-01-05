The recent passing of Don West has been reflected upon by Jeff Jarrett, who used the latest episode of his "My World" podcast to comment on his friendship with the longtime TNA/Impact Wrestling commentator. Jarrett noted that he planned to offer a more extensive episode about West that would go "through my entire history with him, the ups and the downs and everything to go with it." In his initial thoughts on West, who died on December 30 at the age of 59 following a battle with brain lymphoma, Jarrett said, "I am elated that he's no longer with us because he's out of pain."

1 DAY AGO