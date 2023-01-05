MEDIC offers non-certified CPR & AED training class after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac incident

CHARLOTTE — Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac incident during Monday night’s football game was one of the most discussed topics this week, and many of you have asked how to be prepared.

In fact, MEDIC told Channel 9′s Jason Stoogenke that so many people called the agency inquiring about CPR and AED training that the company has decided to set up a training class Friday night.

The class is for non-certified CPR and AED training, and it’s free to the public. It starts at 6 p.m. at the agency’s headquarters on Wilkinson Boulevard.

You can sign up by clicking this link.

(WATCH BELOW: Damar Hamlin ‘beginning to awaken,’ doctor says)

