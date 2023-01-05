Read full article on original website
Related
WYTV.com
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
WYTV.com
Local departments teach public about human trafficking warning signs
Pennsylvania (WKBN) – January is National Human Trafficking Month. Last week, Governor Tom Wolf’s Administration shared the state’s plans to help survivors and teach the public more about what to look out for. PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, the Departments of Health, Labor and Industry, and the Office...
WYTV.com
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits. The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023. Also, households that receive SNAP and...
WYTV.com
Village council votes on income tax levy for fire dept.
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lordstown Village Council unanimously voted to approve to put an income tax levy on the ballot for the fire department. It will be an additional 0.5% levy to the already-existing 1% levy. Lordstown Fire Chief Travis Eastham says it’s to help pay salaries. Mayor...
Comments / 0