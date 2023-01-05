Read full article on original website
Illinois statehouse measure modifies timeline state facilities have to accept criminal detainees unfit for trial
(The Center Square) – Legislation in Springfield has advanced that would change the timeline for criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial being transferred from county jails to state facilities. House Bill 240 would eliminate the 20-day requirement to transfer mentally ill inmates to Department of Human Services facilities. The...
Indiana auditor, treasurer, secretary of state sworn in at Statehouse ceremony
The three Republican state officials elected by Hoosiers on Nov. 8 are on the job. A swearing-in ceremony Monday at the Statehouse marked the beginning of the four-year terms for State Auditor Tera Klutz, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott and Secretary of State Diego Morales. All three technically have been at...
Indiana governor’s 2023 agenda calls for $5 billion in spending
(The Center Square) – Indiana will increase its public health and education investments as part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2023 Next Level Agenda, which includes $5 billion of spending. “By making lasting investments in our health, education and workforce, we are building a stronger tomorrow for all Hoosiers,”...
Indiana legislative session convenes amid conflicting Republican priorities
The 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly officially is underway. Over the next four months, state representatives and senators will propose upward of 1,000 new laws, including a two-year state budget; evaluate, rewrite or ignore each of those proposals; and ultimately approve about 200 or so for probable enactment by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Tax cuts, abortion on docket for 2023 Virginia legislative session
(The Center Square) – Tax cuts, abortion and education policy are among the range of issues Virginia lawmakers will debate after the 2023 legislative session convenes this week. The 2023 session that convenes Wednesday will likely be a sprint for lawmakers, who will meet for at least 30 days...
Governor, chief justice to deliver annual addresses to Hoosiers
The annual addresses by the leaders of Indiana’s executive and judicial branches of government are scheduled for this week. Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his 2023 State of the State speech Tuesday to a joint meeting of the Indiana House and Senate at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The Republican...
THIS MONTH IN S.C. HISTORY: A South Carolinian is elected speaker of the House
Only 54 people have served as speaker of the house. The 90th person to do so was a South Carolinian. In January 1814, Henry Clay was appointed to a peace commission to end the war with Great Britain. That left a vacancy in the role of speaker of the U.S. House and South Carolina’s Langdon Cheves was elected to fill it. Having served as a state representative and state attorney general, Cheves was elected to the U.S. House in 1810. He served there along with William Lowndes, David R. Williams, and John C. Calhoun. All four South Carolinians were well-known “War Hawks” who supported the conflict with Great Britain.
Ex-Reading superintendent tapped for Pa. education secretary
READING, Pa. — A former Reading School District superintendent is heading to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania's incoming governor, Josh Shapiro, picked Khalid Mumin, the former leader of Reading schools, to join his cabinet as education secretary. After some shorter stints by former superintendents, Khalid Mumin led the Reading School District for...
Report: PA actions key to Chesapeake Bay restoration
A new report says there's hope for restoring the Chesapeake Bay — if Pennsylvania does more to meet its clean-water commitments. The 2022 State of the Bay report assesses 13 key indicators of the bay's health. It finds three declined, and three water-quality measures improved. Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science...
One-third of Virginia community colleges lack close public transit connections
A bus that picks up Reynolds Community College students from downtown Richmond. (Charlie Paullin/The Mercury) Two-thirds of community and technical college campuses in Virginia are within a half-mile walking distance of a public transit stop. For the remaining third, students traveling by public transit must walk more than half a...
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
Pennsylvania House speaker may not go independent; asked to 'immediately resign'
(The Center Square) – Within a week of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives choosing a surprise speaker to lead, the sense of support and unity is already fading. The House Republican who nominated Speaker Mark Rozzi, D-Temple, to serve in a closely divided House has now called on him to “immediately resign.” Rozzi, from Temple, was a Democrat when nominated and in his acceptance speech vowed to be independent of Democrats and Republicans, including not caucusing with either party.
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser to announce he's not running for governor, will seek re-election
BATON ROUGE, La. - Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is set to announce he is not running for governor and will instead run for re-election this year, a surprise decision that comes after months of hinting he would run for the state’s top job. Nungesser said in a statement, which...
Pritzker lays out second-term agenda after inauguration
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker is now in his second term. The governor took the oath of office Monday in Springfield alongside his wife and children. He joked about signs he saw around the state during the election that said “fire Pritzker.”. “I was concerned about...
Illinois legislators approve $85K salary for lawmakers in $1.7 billion spending bill
(The Center Square) – During late night session over the weekend, Illinois lawmakers approved giving legislators, statewide officers and executive agency staff pay raises, amid more than $1.7 billion of other spending of tax resources. Just before 9 p.m. Friday, the Illinois House approved an amendment to Senate Bill...
State representatives address official complaint against Frontier Communications
The Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) has filed a formal complaint against Frontier Communications for its failure to provide reliable service to customers, announced the OCA on Monday. Reps. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Wyoming) and Clint Owlett (R-Tioga/Bradford) issued the following statement in response to the announcement:. “We are encouraged by...
Degenfelder Announces Leadership Team, Monday Memos
Happy New Year! I am very excited to work with you in 2023, and beyond. I ran to be State Superintendent because I am a product of Wyoming public schools, a lifelong Wyomingite, and as such have a deeply held passion for ensuring our students are provided every opportunity to build a successful future right here in Wyoming.
One person airlifted from car accident on US Highway 280
One person was transported to the hospital by helicopter Friday following a two-vehicle traffic accident on U.S. Highway 280. Alexander City police and fire departments responded to the scene in the eastbound lanes of Highway 280, which halted all traffic along the highway. According to a post on the Alexander City Fire Department’s Facebook page, emergency crews responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries and an entrapment on Highway 280 near Heritage Estates.
Country concerts to dominate Nebraska this spring
If you like country concerts, Nebraska is the place to be — at least in the first half of 2023. Between early February and the end of May, the state’s two major concert venues will host seven country concerts — all by established stars who are returning to the state, if not the venue, for shows that should all draw close to capacity crowds.
Texas Association of Basketball Coaches: Girls State Poll
6. DeSoto (14-4) 7. San Antonio Brennan (20-4) 8. South Grand Prairie (16-6) 9. Denton Braswell (19-4) 10. San Antonio Harlan (19-3) 11. Fort Bend Austin (23-1) 13. Lewisville Hebron (20-4) 14. Flower Mound (20-3) 15. Allen (20-5) 16. Mansfield Lake Ridge (20-7) 17. Fort Bend Hightower (22-3) 18. Houston...
