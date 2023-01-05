Read full article on original website
Florida may seek death penalty for man accused of killing Okaloosa County deputy
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted Timothy Price-Williams for first-degree murder and several other charges in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting that killed a sheriff’s deputy and the state of Florida may seek the death penalty. The grand jury handed down the indictments...
Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
Alabama governor sets new good time incentives for state prisoners
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Executive Order 725 Monday to establish standards for the state’s Correctional Incentive Time. The order finally implements standards for loss of Good Time and procedures for recaptured escapees. “There are two major components we are addressing.,” Ivey said. “We are...
