Hawaii State

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama woman identified as victim of fatal Highway 98 crash

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Mobile-native Louanntha M. Macarilla, 25, has been identified as the victim of a fatal car crash in George County on Thursday. At around 2:30 p.m., a 2019 Nissan Sentra driven by Macarilla was traveling westbound on Highway 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line when it collided with an eastbound Dodge Ram as well as a Honda Accord.
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama governor sets new good time incentives for state prisoners

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Executive Order 725 Monday to establish standards for the state’s Correctional Incentive Time. The order finally implements standards for loss of Good Time and procedures for recaptured escapees. “There are two major components we are addressing.,” Ivey said. “We are...
ALABAMA STATE

