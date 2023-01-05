ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Noozhawk

Spiritual Care is Just as Important as Care for Mind and Body at Vista del Monte

Traditionally, conversations about health and well-being focus on the mind and body, but spiritual health is also important. Spiritual health is nurtured by seeking meaning, purpose, and transcendence throughout the lifespan. “Some people’s spirituality is deeply rooted in organized religion,” said the Rev. Laura Mancuso, Spiritual Life Director at Vista...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Elks Delay Eviction for 2 Organizations at Event Center

Amid a new strategy for managing the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center, two organizations received 90-day extensions to remain at the facility, but a college rodeo team will return to train there at some point. Eviction notices, issued last year, meant Tri-Valley RC Modelers, Santa Maria BMX and The Shack...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Shelters Open Overnight Jan. 8 and Jan. 9

The Freedom Warming Centers will be open during the overnight hours 6 p.m.-6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8 and 9 at the following sites. Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre, Santa Maria. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave., Santa Barbara. Carpinteria Community Church – 1111 Vallecito...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Linda Gregory of Santa Barbara, 1949-2022

Linda Gregory passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on Dec. 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Photos and Videos of the Storm Flooding in Santa Barbara County

Flooding and mudslides were widely reported Monday as the region was pounded by intense rainfall. Noozhawk photographers and local residents captured the changing conditions throughout the day. Santa Barbara city fire and law enforcement crews were conducting multiple vehicle rescues for people stuck in floodwaters. Some neighborhoods in flood zones,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

County Orders Evacuations for Montecito, Toro Canyon, Sycamore Canyon, Local Campgrounds During Flash Flood Warning

County officials ordered evacuations for the entire Montecito community and several other areas Monday afternoon due to the threat of flash flooding and forecast for more intense rainfall. Creeks were overflowing and flooding nearby roadways and neighborhoods across the county. Multiple vehicle rescues were underway in the city of Santa...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Storm Batters Santa Barbara County, and It’s Not Done Yet

A powerful winter storm was continuing to lash Santa Barbara County Monday evening, causing widespread flooding, mudflows, swamped vehicles, road closures and water rescues. By late afternoon, several locations in the county had recorded between 9 and 11 inches of rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 4 p.m., and forecasters were calling for potentially another round of moderate to heavy rainfall overnight into Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Mandatory Evacuations Likely as Next Big Storm Takes Aim at Santa Barbara County

Public safety officials are warning people to remain vigilant and be prepared as another major winter storm takes aim at Santa Barbara County early in the coming week. On Sunday afternoon, an evacuation warning was issued for South Coast neighborhoods that were ordered vacated during last week’s big storm. That voluntary warning is likely to escalate to a mandatory order on Monday.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Deborah Schwartz Caught on Video Allegedly Taking Navajo Rug

Former Santa Barbara planning commissioner and mayoral candidate Deborah Schwartz allegedly took a circa 1880s collectible rug from a venerable downtown store without paying for it, but the store owner declined to press charges. Schwartz did not return a reporter’s phone calls requesting comment. After being informed of the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

‘Cloud Seeding’ Aims to Grow Runoff Into Local Reservoirs

Mother Nature can be fickle when it comes to delivering rainfall to Santa Barbara County, and sometimes she gets a technological nudge to deliver a bit more precipitation to help replenish local reservoirs. That’s done through a process known as “cloud seeding,” and accomplished under a program overseen by the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Billy Wofford of Santa Barbara, 1965-2022

Billy Wofford passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. He was just 57 years old. It has been a devastating and unexpected loss for all who knew and loved him, especially for his daughter Jessica, who he was to walk down the aisle for her wedding in May. He had moved to East Texas to be closer to her a few months ago.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Buellton In-N-Out Project Decision Postponed to Allow Overlooked Chumash Consultation

A staff oversight causing “an unusual circumstance” has led to a delay for the Buellton Planning Commission’s formal action regarding a proposed In-N-Out Burger project. On Thursday night, commissioners postponed the item after City Manager Scott Wolfe explained that the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians had requested a consultation, an item overlooked when it initially arrived.
BUELLTON, CA
Noozhawk

Solvang Delays Monday Night City Council Meeting

The Solvang City Council meeting planned for Monday night has been rescheduled for Thursday. The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12 with a closed session followed by an open session at 6:30 p.m., Interim City Manager Brad Vidro said Monday afternoon. “Due to the impacts on the residents...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara-San Marcos Boys Basketball Game Postponed

The crosstown boys basketball game between San Marcos and Santa Barbara High tonight at SBCC’s Sports Pavilion has been postponed, San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy confirmed Monday morning. A rescheduled date for the Channel League clash will be determined. Also postponed was Dos Pueblos’ boys basketball game at...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy