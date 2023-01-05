Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
azpm.org
Nighttime closure of tunnel near Bisbee
Drivers going to Bisbee via State Route 80 should expect delays and plan accordingly as construction on the Mule Pass Tunnel begins on Jan. 8. According to an Arizona Department of Transportation press release, SR 80 near Bisbee will be fully closed each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Friday, Jan. 13.
Patagonia Pool Off to a Good Start
This has been a great year for the Patagonia Pool and PRAC (Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center). We have secured 501(C)3 nonprofit status, received five grants, held, or participated in, at least 11 local events which brought in over $12,000, received donations from about 70 donors, purchased a basketball hoop and volleyball net for the pool, and have had many, many hours of time donated. The relationships with Patagonia Schools and the town are strong and we foresee that continuing into the future.
2022 Christmas Bird Count
For the Patagonia Christmas Bird Count held on December 15, 2022, 42 observers counted a total of 127 species of birds, the most noteworthy of which were: bald eagle, white-tailed kite, numerous gray hawks (normally not here in the winter), ferruginous hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, northern parula, and Louisiana waterthrush.
Town Doctor Retires
“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
Fire Chiefs Discuss 2022, Anticipate Challenges Ahead
The Patagonia and Sonoita-Elgin fire services both had a busy 2022, and anticipate more of the same in 2023. “It used to be that the wildfire season began in May, but recent history shows that the fire season is now year round,” said Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company Chief Ike Isakson in a recent interview.
Winners of the PRT’s Good Neighbor Contest
The PRT Good Neighbor Award recognizes people who voluntarily build a better community in Canelo, Elgin, Sonoita and Patagonia. We asked our readers to nominate someone they knew who was a ‘good neighbor.’ Winners in both adult and youth divisions were selected. Gift certificates to local restaurants were awarded to both the winners of the contest and to those who nominated them. Thank you for sending in your nominations for the 2022 Good Neighbor Awards.
County’s Courthouse Lease Raises Questions
During a public meeting on Dec. 6, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted to approve leasing a 278 sq. ft. office space at the historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales to Arizona Minerals (AMI), a subsidiary of South32, for $1,000 per month. Needless to say, renting space in an iconic County-owned property to a controversial, foreign owned, for-profit entity raises several questions.
HOPE Lends a Helping Hand to Recovering Addicts
Inside a nondescript building on Mastick Way in Nogales, a dedicated staff of 12 works on the front lines of combating the growing effects of drug addiction and associated behavioral health issues in Santa Cruz County. This facility is part of HOPE (Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment), a statewide nonprofit program that provides peer support services to individuals who are living with mental illness and/or substance abuse disorders.
State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel closed due to project near Bisbee
The Arizona Department of Transportation notifies drivers of overnight closures on State Route 80 Mule Pass Tunnel.
Let’s Go Get Stones: Past Prospects
Note: An epic 3,800-word version of this column will be available on this website shortly, with additional photos. Stay tuned. What follows is the 750-word version, as available in the PRT’s print edition. I am standing outside in the early afternoon sun of December. I am panning for gold...
Over 90 pounds of cocaine found near Sierra Vista
Agents and a K9 were able to find illegal drugs near Sierra Vista, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Check It Out at the Library
As the year comes to an end and the winter approaches, everyone has just one thing on their mind: good food. No? Just me?. For anyone who shares the same love of food, the Patagonia Library has great book options for you. A warm, rich soup from “Soup for Syria:...
How I Survived
My life as I knew it disappeared into thin air when I tried to get out of bed on Dec. 26 of 2021. My kids and I had just come back from Florida. Our family had partied at a hotel for my niece’s wedding. I’m glad I had a great time with the kids because that will be the last of fun like that for me, maybe forever!
PUHS Senior Gets Full Ride to Ivy League School
For the second time in three years, a Patagonia Union High School student has been admitted to an Ivy League university with a full scholarship. PUHS senior Nicholas Dekhtyar will enter Columbia University in New York as a freshman in Fall, 2023. “I’ve always dreamed of going to an Ivy...
Patagonia Regional Times
Patagonia, AZ
372
Followers
375
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT
Patagonia Regional Times is a free monthly publication serving the Mountain Empire communities of Canelo, Elgin, Patagonia and Sonoita in Santa Cruz County, Arizona.https://patagoniaregionaltimes.org/
Comments / 0