Nogales, AZ

azpm.org

Nighttime closure of tunnel near Bisbee

Drivers going to Bisbee via State Route 80 should expect delays and plan accordingly as construction on the Mule Pass Tunnel begins on Jan. 8. According to an Arizona Department of Transportation press release, SR 80 near Bisbee will be fully closed each night from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Sunday through Friday, Jan. 13.
BISBEE, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Pool Off to a Good Start

This has been a great year for the Patagonia Pool and PRAC (Patagonia Regional Aquatic Center). We have secured 501(C)3 nonprofit status, received five grants, held, or participated in, at least 11 local events which brought in over $12,000, received donations from about 70 donors, purchased a basketball hoop and volleyball net for the pool, and have had many, many hours of time donated. The relationships with Patagonia Schools and the town are strong and we foresee that continuing into the future.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

2022 Christmas Bird Count

For the Patagonia Christmas Bird Count held on December 15, 2022, 42 observers counted a total of 127 species of birds, the most noteworthy of which were: bald eagle, white-tailed kite, numerous gray hawks (normally not here in the winter), ferruginous hawk, Williamson’s sapsucker, Steller’s jay, red-breasted nuthatch, evening grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, mountain bluebird, Townsend’s solitaire, northern parula, and Louisiana waterthrush.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Town Doctor Retires

“For the almost two dozen years we worked together, Dr. Anderson kept saying she was going to retire. It’s hard for me to believe she really meant it this time,” said Sharon Cordova, Office Supervisor at the Family Health Center in Patagonia, part of the Mariposa Clinic group headquartered in Nogales.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Winners of the PRT’s Good Neighbor Contest

The PRT Good Neighbor Award recognizes people who voluntarily build a better community in Canelo, Elgin, Sonoita and Patagonia. We asked our readers to nominate someone they knew who was a ‘good neighbor.’ Winners in both adult and youth divisions were selected. Gift certificates to local restaurants were awarded to both the winners of the contest and to those who nominated them. Thank you for sending in your nominations for the 2022 Good Neighbor Awards.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

County’s Courthouse Lease Raises Questions

During a public meeting on Dec. 6, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors (BOS) voted to approve leasing a 278 sq. ft. office space at the historic 1904 Courthouse in Nogales to Arizona Minerals (AMI), a subsidiary of South32, for $1,000 per month. Needless to say, renting space in an iconic County-owned property to a controversial, foreign owned, for-profit entity raises several questions.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

HOPE Lends a Helping Hand to Recovering Addicts

Inside a nondescript building on Mastick Way in Nogales, a dedicated staff of 12 works on the front lines of combating the growing effects of drug addiction and associated behavioral health issues in Santa Cruz County. This facility is part of HOPE (Helping Ourselves Pursue Enrichment), a statewide nonprofit program that provides peer support services to individuals who are living with mental illness and/or substance abuse disorders.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Check It Out at the Library

As the year comes to an end and the winter approaches, everyone has just one thing on their mind: good food. No? Just me?. For anyone who shares the same love of food, the Patagonia Library has great book options for you. A warm, rich soup from “Soup for Syria:...
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

How I Survived

My life as I knew it disappeared into thin air when I tried to get out of bed on Dec. 26 of 2021. My kids and I had just come back from Florida. Our family had partied at a hotel for my niece’s wedding. I’m glad I had a great time with the kids because that will be the last of fun like that for me, maybe forever!
PATAGONIA, AZ
Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia Regional Times

Patagonia, AZ
