mocoshow.com
Governor Hogan Announces Appointment Bernice Mireku-North to Represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates
Governor Larry Hogan announced the appointment of Bernice Mireku-North—a former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County—to represent Legislative District 14 in the House of Delegates. This appointment will be effective January 11, 2023, the date that the 445th session of the Maryland General Assembly convenes. Mireku-North succeeds Del. Eric Luedtke, the incoming Chief Legislative Officer for Governor-Elect Wes Moore.
dcnewsnow.com
Sorority Starts Youth Leadership Institute in Prince George's County
A sorority launched a program to help young people develop many skills, including communication, and to bolster their belief in themselves and their abilities.
dcnewsnow.com
Prince George's Co. looks into "next steps" for youth curfew
Leaders in Prince George's County are looking into the next steps for the youth curfew established last year. They're reviewing how to move forward in light of a recent increase of carjacking arrests involving youth.
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD
Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
fox5dc.com
DC council member calls for transparency after 13-year-old shot, killed in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON - Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting death of a 13-year-old by a man who allegedly claimed he saw the teen breaking into cars early Saturday morning. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says police have not identified or arrested the man who shot the teen, Karon Blake.
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
dcnewsnow.com
Teenager walked to hospital with injuries after shooting
A teenager walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds on Sunday.
D.C. Police Yet to Charge, Release Name of Teen Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer
Karon Blake, a 13-year-old student who many describe as a lighthearted, charismatic being with a love for fashion, was killed during the early morning hours of Saturday, when a District resident allegedly shot him. The post D.C. Police Yet to Charge, Release Name of Teen Karon Blake’s Alleged Killer appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Husband of missing D.C. real estate executive arrested for misleading investigators
COHASSET, Mass. (DC News Now) — The husband of a missing D.C. real estate executive was arrested Sunday night at his home near Boston. He’s being charged with misleading a police investigation. It’s been exactly one week since 39-year-old Ana Walshe was last seen at her house near Boston. Police say she was trying to […]
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
Baltimore Mayor demands resignation of BOPA leader after facing criticism over canceled MLK Jr. parade
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott has demanded the resignation of the head of the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts, according to our media partners at The Baltimore Banner.Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts received backlash after announcing on Thursday that the Martin Luther King Jr. parade would once again be canceled.The BOPA said it canceled the parade to use the holiday as a "day of service."The parade was canceled in 2021 and 2022 because of COVID-19 restrictions."This year, the decision was made to honor Dr. King with a day of service, in keeping with the...
Mayor announces MLK Day parade is back on days after its cancellation
Mayor Brandon Scott made the decision Sunday night after some were outraged by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts
mocoshow.com
Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike
Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
WJLA
Suspect arrested following barricade near DC middle school, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man with an outstanding warrant was arrested near a D.C. middle school on Monday after a barricade situation, according to authorities. Shortly after 7:30 a.m., officers arrived at 17th Place and Q Street Southeast. The area is in the vicinity of Kramer Middle School. The...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes
Nottingham MD
Winning lottery tickets produce three new Maryland millionaires
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of January 9, only one of the three life-changing...
Builder
Walton Global Sells 80 Acres Outside Washington, D.C., to D.R. Horton
Real estate investment and land asset management company Walton Global sold 80 acres in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to D.R. Horton. The land will be used for D.R. Horton’s Spring Hills master plan community, according to Walton. “This has been a highly anticipated initial phase of Spring Hills,...
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: The next chapter of Lexington Market
From the waterfront to the heart of downtown, 11 TV Hill takes a look at what's breathing new life into decades-old Baltimore City spaces. Paul Ruppert, CEO of Lexington Market, shares what's part of the market's next chapter.
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor says Ivan Bates has it right, "If you come in wrong, bring your toothbrush'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates held a Town Hall on Thursday night with Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron, Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Baltimore Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming. A common theme throughout the Town Hall...
