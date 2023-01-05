Read full article on original website
Residents escape Warren house fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three people have to temporarily live elsewhere after a fire damaged their home early Monday morning. It happened just before 5 a.m. in the 800 block of Swallow Street SW in Warren. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire on the second floor of the...
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Last July, a farm in Columbiana County suffered a devastating loss. Three barns caught fire and dozens of livestock died. But now, the family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start. Whiteleather Farms celebrated 100 years on land...
Fire spreads to three homes in New Castle
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews worked to control a fire Monday morning in New Castle that spread to neighboring homes. The fire started about 6:30 a.m. at a vacant house on the 6000 block of Spruce Street. Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the response was quick as the...
Planetarium damaged in fire on YSU’s campus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ward Beecher Planetarium on Youngstown State University’s campus will be closed for some time for clean-up after a fire there Monday afternoon. According to an alert sent by YSU’s emergency alert system, a fire was reported in the Ward Beecher building around 12:30...
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680. A news release said Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day, both 19, were shot and killed about 10:45 p.m. on Interstate 680 North. Police said Day was...
Warren police investigating shooting of teenage girl
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old girl, which happened over the weekend in Warren. Police were sent to the 500 block of Fairfield St NE on Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Once there, officers found...
Missing Austintown woman found
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found. According to the Austintown Police Department’s Facebook message, 49-year-old Christine Hutchinson-Toth was reported as missing to the public Friday. Austintown police reported that the family of Hutchison-Toth said the woman had...
Charges filed after dogs found abandoned in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police have filed charges against a woman after two dogs were found abandoned in a rental home over the weekend. Audreanna Lewis has a warrant for her arrest on two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. The charges were filed Monday in Warren Municipal Court, a day after two dogs, now named Willow and Coco, were found abandoned.
Expert detective to head YPD unit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant. Detective Sergeant Robert Gentile took the oath for his new rank Monday from Mayor Tito Brown. He will take over as commander of the Traffic and Accident Investigations Unit. Chief Carl Davis says...
Cameras installed to catch speeders near Youngstown schools
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city officials are warning those who drive through school zones that if they’re caught speeding, there will be some potentially expensive consequences. “I don’t want anyone out there to say, ‘You didn’t tell me that this was gonna happen.’ Don’t call my office...
Sharon community mourns 17-year-old homicide victim
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon community is mourning after 17-year-old Gavin Beighley was shot and killed on Saturday. Friends laid yellow roses near the train tracks on E. Budd Street Monday afternoon. A banner read “Fly High.”. The remains of police tape still mark the street where...
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside. A man who works for the school district started making phone calls. Eventually, he found local rescue New Lease on Life to take the guinea pigs. Matt...
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
Doctor says metabolism issues may lead to falling short of New Year’s goals
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – You might still be going strong with dieting and working out in the new year, or like many, you may have fallen off track. A doctor at Sharon Regional Medical Center says if you’re not seeing results from your resolution, you’re not alone.
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Over the weekend, we told you that citizens in Newton Falls are suing the city over the police department. Also named in the suit are all three Trumbull County commissioners and the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office. Last month, under an emergency ordinance, city...
Valley nonprofit groups get new permanent location; plan to expand services
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday in celebration of the new offices for ACTION, Inc. and Dress to Succeed. The new offices are located on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown. ACTION, a...
Local auto dealers talk about sales, inventory and customers
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Of the 104 auto dealers selling new vehicles and reporting to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association, which includes the Youngstown area, 73% were down last year compared with 2021. Used car dealers were a bit better at 62%. Some dealers who spoke to WKBN...
TV gear, greenhouse included in school grant projects
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Teachers with special projects in the Boardman School District received grant money to help make their ideas come to life. The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence awarded 11 teacher grants totaling $18,000. The money is part of a fund supported by individuals, families and businesses in the community.
Chair, vice-chair selected for Mahoning County Commissioners
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners officially started the new year with a reorganization of their board. David Ditzler was chosen as president for the next twelve months, succeeding Carol Righetti, who served in that position last year. Commissioner Anthony Traficanti was then elected vice president. Ditzler...
