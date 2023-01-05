Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several changes are coming in 2023 that could impact those who receive SNAP benefits. The USDA says the temporary boost, known as emergency allotments, to SNAP benefits put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide in 2023. Also, households that receive SNAP and...
WYTV.com
Expert detective to head YPD unit
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant. Detective Sergeant Robert Gentile took the oath for his new rank Monday from Mayor Tito Brown. He will take over as commander of the Traffic and Accident Investigations Unit. Chief Carl Davis says...
WYTV.com
Chair, vice-chair selected for Mahoning County Commissioners
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Commissioners officially started the new year with a reorganization of their board. David Ditzler was chosen as president for the next twelve months, succeeding Carol Righetti, who served in that position last year. Commissioner Anthony Traficanti was then elected vice president. Ditzler...
WYTV.com
Village council votes on income tax levy for fire dept.
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lordstown Village Council unanimously voted to approve to put an income tax levy on the ballot for the fire department. It will be an additional 0.5% levy to the already-existing 1% levy. Lordstown Fire Chief Travis Eastham says it’s to help pay salaries. Mayor...
WYTV.com
Local departments teach public about human trafficking warning signs
Pennsylvania (WKBN) – January is National Human Trafficking Month. Last week, Governor Tom Wolf’s Administration shared the state’s plans to help survivors and teach the public more about what to look out for. PennDOT, Pennsylvania State Police, the Departments of Health, Labor and Industry, and the Office...
WYTV.com
Brothers sentenced for beating at downtown Youngstown bar
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men who are brothers received their sentence Thursday for beating a man in the bathroom of a downtown Youngstown bar. London Sanders, 30, of Harrisburg, Pa., and Marlin Sanders, 29, of Sharon, Pa., each pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated assault on Nov. 15. Thursday, Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced them each to 18 months in prison, with credit for the one day they served in jail.
WYTV.com
Missing Austintown woman found
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown woman who was reported missing last week has since been found. According to the Austintown Police Department’s Facebook message, 49-year-old Christine Hutchinson-Toth was reported as missing to the public Friday. Austintown police reported that the family of Hutchison-Toth said the woman had...
WYTV.com
Cameras installed to catch speeders near Youngstown schools
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown city officials are warning those who drive through school zones that if they’re caught speeding, there will be some potentially expensive consequences. “I don’t want anyone out there to say, ‘You didn’t tell me that this was gonna happen.’ Don’t call my office...
WYTV.com
Planetarium damaged in fire on YSU’s campus
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ward Beecher Planetarium on Youngstown State University’s campus will be closed for some time for clean-up after a fire there Monday afternoon. According to an alert sent by YSU’s emergency alert system, a fire was reported in the Ward Beecher building around 12:30...
WYTV.com
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Last July, a farm in Columbiana County suffered a devastating loss. Three barns caught fire and dozens of livestock died. But now, the family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start. Whiteleather Farms celebrated 100 years on land...
WYTV.com
Valley nonprofit groups get new permanent location; plan to expand services
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Saturday in celebration of the new offices for ACTION, Inc. and Dress to Succeed. The new offices are located on Gypsy Lane in Youngstown. ACTION, a...
WYTV.com
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
(WKBN) — You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?. Just a week before the Valley was impacted by frigid temperatures and blowing snow, Ohio’s average gas price was $2.88, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
WYTV.com
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside. A man who works for the school district started making phone calls. Eventually, he found local rescue New Lease on Life to take the guinea pigs. Matt...
WYTV.com
Mahoning County Coroner identifies victims of double homicide on Interstate 680
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people killed in a shooting Thursday on Interstate 680. A news release said Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day, both 19, were shot and killed about 10:45 p.m. on Interstate 680 North. Police said Day was...
WYTV.com
Warren police investigating shooting of teenage girl
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old girl, which happened over the weekend in Warren. Police were sent to the 500 block of Fairfield St NE on Saturday afternoon. According to a police report, the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Once there, officers found...
WYTV.com
Charges filed after dogs found abandoned in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Warren Police have filed charges against a woman after two dogs were found abandoned in a rental home over the weekend. Audreanna Lewis has a warrant for her arrest on two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. The charges were filed Monday in Warren Municipal Court, a day after two dogs, now named Willow and Coco, were found abandoned.
WYTV.com
Packard Museum spotlighting BMW bikes
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The National Packard Museum kicked off its 23rd annual vintage motorcycle exhibition Saturday. This year, the focus is on the BMW brand, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. Several limited-edition motorcycles are part of the display — including an English-built bike dating back to...
WYTV.com
Sharon community mourns 17-year-old homicide victim
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The Sharon community is mourning after 17-year-old Gavin Beighley was shot and killed on Saturday. Friends laid yellow roses near the train tracks on E. Budd Street Monday afternoon. A banner read “Fly High.”. The remains of police tape still mark the street where...
WYTV.com
NBA player’s foundation gives away coats to kids in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The YMCA provided brand-new coats to 175 kids on Sunday. It’s the fifth year the Terry Rozier Foundation put on the giveaway, and it’s one of its biggest yet. The foundation collaborated with Puma, City Kids Care and the YMCA to give coats...
WYTV.com
Doctor says metabolism issues may lead to falling short of New Year’s goals
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – You might still be going strong with dieting and working out in the new year, or like many, you may have fallen off track. A doctor at Sharon Regional Medical Center says if you’re not seeing results from your resolution, you’re not alone.
Comments / 0