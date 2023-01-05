Read full article on original website
Related
Newry couple that discovered $1.5 billion lithium deposit is fighting in court to mine it
A couple hoping to excavate what may be the world’s richest lithium deposit on their property in Newry has taken their case to Superior Court in an effort to clarify what is considered a metal under Maine’s 2017 mining law, one of the strictest in the nation. Lithium...
PFAS committee public hearing set for Agricultural Trades Show in Augusta
The state's PFAS Fund Advisory Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday during the Agricultural Trades Show at the Augusta Civic Center to update farmers on the status of the fund and its distribution. The $60 million PFAS Fund approved by the state last year is intended to provide relief...
Some of the 29,000 Mainers with Alzheimer's disease could soon have a new treatment option
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for Alzheimer's disease. Dr. Cliff Singer, director of geriatrics at Northern Light Acadia Hospital in Bangor, says study results for Leqembi are much more promising than the results of a similar controversial drug, aducanumab, approved in 2021. He says what...
Maine House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross discusses her historic new role and top priorities
Longtime Maine leader Rachel Talbot Ross steps into the role of Speaker of the House, making history as the first Black lawmaker to be elected to that position. We’ll talk with her about her social justice advocacy, her many past leadership roles, and what her priorities are for the 2023 legislative session.
Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year
Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year. According to data from Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy, nearly $159 million of cannabis products were sold in 2022. That's compared to nearly $82 million the year before. John Hudak, the director of the Office of Cannabis Policy, said the state...
Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers
Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
Speaker Talbot Ross says addressing judicial system issues a ‘top priority’
Maine's new House Speaker predicted Monday that the Legislature will take steps to address concerns about a crisis in the judicial system, including increasing the reimbursement rates for criminal defense lawyers. Speaking during Monday’s Maine Calling program, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross said there is bipartisan support in the House...
