ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
mainepublic.org

PFAS committee public hearing set for Agricultural Trades Show in Augusta

The state's PFAS Fund Advisory Committee is holding a public hearing Wednesday during the Agricultural Trades Show at the Augusta Civic Center to update farmers on the status of the fund and its distribution. The $60 million PFAS Fund approved by the state last year is intended to provide relief...
AUGUSTA, ME
mainepublic.org

Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year

Recreational cannabis sales nearly doubled in Maine last year. According to data from Maine's Office of Cannabis Policy, nearly $159 million of cannabis products were sold in 2022. That's compared to nearly $82 million the year before. John Hudak, the director of the Office of Cannabis Policy, said the state...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Long lines could greet Connecticut's first recreational cannabis customers

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10. Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over. As many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mainepublic.org

Speaker Talbot Ross says addressing judicial system issues a ‘top priority’

Maine's new House Speaker predicted Monday that the Legislature will take steps to address concerns about a crisis in the judicial system, including increasing the reimbursement rates for criminal defense lawyers. Speaking during Monday’s Maine Calling program, House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross said there is bipartisan support in the House...

Comments / 0

Community Policy