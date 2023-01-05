Read full article on original website
Related
Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16
INDIANAPOLIS — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan. 16. Only credit and debit cards...
Indiana ranks 43rd among least educated states
INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in history, mathematics achievement scores that measure fourth and eighth graders in the United States dropped - from 241 in 2020 to 236 in 2022 in the younger group, and from 282 to 274 among older students. As new research rolls in, the stark realities of the effects of COVID-19 on educational attainment are setting in.
Girl Scout cookie sales start next week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. Year after year, local scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, field trips and community service projects.
Free MLK Day activities around central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Attractions around central Indiana will spend Jan. 16 celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with free admission or events. Here is a list of activities to do with the family at no cost. Children's Museum of Indianapolis. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis will offer free admission...
WTHR
Operation Basketball scores: Friday, Jan. 6, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — High school basketball scores from around Indiana on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Heritage Christian 63, Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 59. Indpls Attucks 79, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53. Indpls Chatard 51, Guerin Catholic 44. Indpls Lutheran 70, Trinity Lutheran 35. Indpls N. Central 66, Indpls Ben Davis 58.
2023 500 Festival princess applications close at midnight
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana college students have until midnight Sunday to apply for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 Festival Princess Program. Each year, 33 college-aged women are selected as 500 Festival Princesses and serve as ambassadors of the 500 Festival, their hometowns, and their schools. To be considered, candidates must be...
Budget, abortion, marijuana expected in Indiana legislative session
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers return Monday the Statehouse for the start of this year’s legislative session with a large budget surplus and a long list of big-ticket spending wishes to sort through. The drafting of a new two-year state budget will be the primary focus of the Republican-dominated...
WTHR
New legislative session begins
Lawmakers are now hard at work at the Indiana Statehouse. Emily Longnecker's been out there all afternoon.
Comments / 0