INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in history, mathematics achievement scores that measure fourth and eighth graders in the United States dropped - from 241 in 2020 to 236 in 2022 in the younger group, and from 282 to 274 among older students. As new research rolls in, the stark realities of the effects of COVID-19 on educational attainment are setting in.

INDIANA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO