Ohio high schools, colleges have emergency plans similar to one that saved NFL’s Damar Hamlin

richlandsource.com
Could a local league work? These 8 schools could make it happen
What does the perfect north central Ohio high school athletic conference look like?. It’s something I’ve been asking myself a lot lately now that Mount Vernon has announced its intention to leave the Ohio Cardinal Conference in the fall of 2024.
Lawson Jones named to Ohio Arts Council board
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Peter Lawson Jones of Shaker Heights has been appointed to the Ohio Arts Council board. Jones and Kristie Dukes Davis of Cincinnati are new appointments, with terms ending July 1, 2026. Robert (Robb) Hankins of Canton and Jon D. Holt of Dayton have been reappointed, with terms ending July 1, 2027.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury as head coach; GM Steve Keim steps down
The Arizona Cardinals are in for wholesale changes in their football operations this offseason. On Monday, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons in charge. The firing comes 10 months after Kingsbury signed an extension through 2027. In addition, general manager Steve Keim is stepping down for health reasons.
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
Ohio expected to get its first World Heritage Site in Hopewell earthworks this summer, Gov. Mike DeWine says
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s 2,000-year-old Hopewell ceremonial earthworks around Ohio are expected to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer by United Nations officials, Gov. Mike DeWine said in his second inaugural address Monday. The earthworks, made up of several archeological sites in Ross, Warren and Licking counties,...
13abc.com
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, there are more than 14 million kids and teens in America who are considered obese. Sun finally winning out for some this afternoon, but right back to clouds tomorrow and a late week rain/snow mix. Dan Smith explains.
What Ohioans want to see for the state’s future
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohioans are voicing their opinions as they look to the future of the state. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will be sworn in again as governor of the state of Ohio. People from around the state talked about what they want to see as they look to the future of the state. […]
Gov. Mike DeWine highlights mental-health efforts in second inaugural address
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine, in his second inaugural address on Monday, called for making Ohio “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. “We are ridding Ohio of the stigma – yes the stigma – that comes with addiction and mental illness,”...
Dollar General calls for Ohio lawsuit dismissal
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Dollar General is asking an Ohio judge to throw out a lawsuit that accuses the company of deceptive advertising. This is the first time the public has heard from Dollar General in response to the lawsuit filed in November by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. The complaint, filed in Butler County, […]
Orange Schools’ Hardaway achieves career goal of becoming elementary school principal
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Steve Hardaway, an assistant principal in the Orange City School District since 2015, has been named principal of Moreland Hills Elementary School. On Monday (Jan. 9), the Orange Board of Education approved Hardaway for the position, effective Feb. 1. His contract runs through July 31, 2025, at an annual salary of $121,040.
TikTok, other Chinese apps banned from state-owned phones under Gov. Mike DeWine executive order
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State of Ohio employees are no longer allowed to download or use TikTok or a number of other Chinese-owned apps on state-owned devices for security reasons, under an executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Mike DeWine. DeWine’s executive order, announced shortly after the Greene County Republican was sworn...
Cleveland.com
