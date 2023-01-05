ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Kevin Stefanski eager to begin interviewing Brian Flores, Jerod Mayo and other DC candidates; hopes to retain some assistants

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is eager to begin interviewing Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo and their other defensive coordinator candidates. Stefanski said Monday afternoon during a season wrap-up press conference that he let defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on Sunday night after they returned...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery gives added celebration for Bengals: ‘It helped us all’

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals had lots to celebrate this past weekend. A long and challenging week ended on the highest note possible with an AFC North division title celebration after the Bengals defeated their archrival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon to clinch a home playoff game this Sunday. They will rematch Baltimore under the prime-time lights as the Bengals look to run back the AFC.
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing

BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
