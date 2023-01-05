Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
‘The Browns still resemble an organization adrift’: What they’re saying after Browns lose to Steelers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns ended the 2022 season at 7-10 following a 28-14 loss to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers turned a seven-point deficit late in the first half into a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter and got a key touchdown late to put the game away.
Browns request permission to interview Sean Desai, Seahawks assistant, for their defensive coordinator vacancy
BEREA, Ohio -- Seahawks associate head coach and defensive assistant Sean Desai has another chance to be a defensive coordinator. He served in that capacity for the Bears in 2021.
Kevin Stefanski eager to begin interviewing Brian Flores, Jerod Mayo and other DC candidates; hopes to retain some assistants
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns coach Kevin Stefanski is eager to begin interviewing Steelers assistant Brian Flores, Patriots assistant Jerod Mayo and their other defensive coordinator candidates. Stefanski said Monday afternoon during a season wrap-up press conference that he let defensive coordinator Joe Woods go on Sunday night after they returned...
Pittsburgh Steelers again show what’s wrong with the Browns as clunker Cleveland season ends – Terry Pluto
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – Seven wins, 10 losses. That’s the bottom line for the Browns after they were spanked, 28-14, in Pittsburgh Sunday. You can talk about trading for Deshaun Watson, the 11-game suspension and other Browns-like issues. Talent-wise, the Browns should be better than 7-10. And don’t ask...
Jadeveon Clowney was likely gone before this benching; DC Joe Woods will know his fate soon: Browns Insider
PITTSBURGH — Jadeveon Clowney likely won’t be back next season after getting benched for the season finale here, but he wasn’t really in the Browns plans for 2023 before he vented to cleveland.com Thursday about the way he’s been used. Although they were open to bringing...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery gives added celebration for Bengals: ‘It helped us all’
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals had lots to celebrate this past weekend. A long and challenging week ended on the highest note possible with an AFC North division title celebration after the Bengals defeated their archrival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon to clinch a home playoff game this Sunday. They will rematch Baltimore under the prime-time lights as the Bengals look to run back the AFC.
Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury as head coach; GM Steve Keim steps down
The Arizona Cardinals are in for wholesale changes in their football operations this offseason. On Monday, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons in charge. The firing comes 10 months after Kingsbury signed an extension through 2027. In addition, general manager Steve Keim is stepping down for health reasons.
Damar Hamlin returning to Buffalo less than week after cardiac arrest: ‘Certainly a miracle’
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor got the news that Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin was returning home during his weekly press conference on Monday. The development left Taylor smiling from ear to ear. “That’s unbelievable,” Taylor said, with emotion in his voice. “You know, I was just upstairs...
Browns lose to Pittsburgh, finish 7-10 postgame: What kind of shake up do the Browns need? Orange and Brown Talk
PITTSBURGH -- On this final postgame podcast of the 2022 Cleveland Browns football season, Mary Kay Cabot, Dan Labbe, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Doug Lesmerises look at what went wrong on Sunday, what went wrong this season, and what changes might be ahead to make the Browns a better team in 2023.
Firing Joe Woods is one step for the Browns, but their defensive issues were more than just the coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns fired Joe Woods on Monday morning and it’s hard to argue it was the wrong move after his defense underperformed for much of the season. Even their improvement over the second half of the season was undermined by the list of quarterbacks they faced in those games.
Browns defensive players emphasize shortening the ‘menu’ in wake of Joe Woods’ firing
BEREA, Ohio -- As Browns players packed up their lockers and went through their exit meetings on Monday, change and disappointment lingered in the air. For the second straight year, Cleveland failed to make the playoffs. For the second straight year, defensive breakdowns and a slow start to the season were a problem without an obvious remedy. So the Browns fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods after Sunday’s season finale loss against the Steelers that dropped them to 7-10.
Is there still doubt Stetson Bennett gets drafted
After his National Championship performance in which he threw four touchdowns and rushed four two, did Stetson Bennett increase his NFL Draft stock?
RB Blake Corum returning to Michigan ‘for it all’ in 2023
Michigan got a blast of good news on Monday, with running back Blake Corum announcing plans to return for the 2023 season. Corum made the move public on The Rich Eisen Show, calling it a “tough decision” that kept him up at night. “A lot of nights I...
