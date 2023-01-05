ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

Over a dozen tips lead to arrest of Bessemer man on child pornography charges

By Kallie Cox
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOjMl_0k4yVmHX00

A Bessemer city man was arrested Wednesday for possessing child pornography after authorities received 17 different tips about him, police said.

Scott Charles Beam, 35, a registered sex offender, i s being held at the Gaston County Jail on a $225,000 bond, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

This isn’t the first time that Beam has been accused of child sex crimes. In 2015 he was convicted of child sexual exploitation, The Charlotte Observer confirmed with court records.

Police said Beam molested a 9-year-old girl he’d met at church over five months, from February to June of 2013, according to news reports from channel 12.

After receiving the 17 tips submitted to both the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Gaston County Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and the State Bureau of Investigation teamed up to serve a search warrant Tuesday and Wednesday of Beam’s residence.

Gaston County Police declined to share more information about the case.

The investigations continue, and anyone with further information is asked to contact Det. M. Rheinson at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

Comments / 0

Related
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
22K+
Followers
344
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy