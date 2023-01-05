ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Golf Digest

You can’t be more classless than the Pittsburgh Steelers doing the CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin’s ordeal

Well, we had to wait until the dying embers of Week 18, but to the surprise of absolutely no one the Pittsburgh Steelers locked up the NFL's number-one classless seed on Sunday. Late in their ultimately meaningless victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Steelers’ Alex Highsmith sacked Deshaun Watson. As he lay prone on the ground, a teammate walked over and hit his chest with a couple pumps of the ol’ CPR celebration. On an ordinary week, this would have been innocuous enough. This week, however, was anything but ordinary.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Baltimore's John Harbaugh: 'It's clear our players played a clean game, as they always do'

Videos have been shared on social media since the Cincinnati Bengals' 27-16 win against the Ravens of Baltimore players - particularly linebacker Roquan Smith - exhibiting what appears to be some questionable sportsmanship during the Week 18 game. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh addressed the topic with reporters Monday, explaining, "I studied the...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role

The Carolina Panthers are interviewing several candidates for their head coaching vacancy in the coming days, according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. One name, in particular, stands out: Frank Reich. NFL fans know Reich best as the former Indianapolis Colts head coach who was fired earlier this season. But many Panthers fans remember Reich Read more... The post Panthers interviewing their first QB for head coach role appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy