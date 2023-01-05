ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What was once as low as a 6-day sentence for swatting is now 18 months in Ohio

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
In September, a 911 caller falsely told a dispatch worker that a shooter had opened fire at Princeton High School . Months later, the impact of that call is still having an effect.

“It was horrific” said Tom Burton, Superintendent of Princeton City Schools.

The call was part of an active shooter hoax. Multiple Ohio schools were targeted, according to police.

“There have been students that are still talking to counselors, staff members that are still talking to counselors, months later,” Burton said.

Several schools have been hit by swatting calls over the past few months. Swatting is when someone makes a false report of a serious threat.

Schools aren’t the only target. The incidents can happen anywhere. They often draw a large law enforcement response.

A new law in Ohio is cracking down on the false calls . DeWine signed House Bill 462 , which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.

“This should be a felony to as high of a degree as possible,” said Mo Canady, Executive Director of the National Association of School Resource Officers.

People who make false or misleading reports could face up to 18 months in prison. If someone gets hurt as a result of the call, violators could face years.

Burton told WCPO he’s “thrilled” about the law. He thinks it could go further.

“How do we define being hurt?” he said. “We know right now, especially over the last several years, three years, if you will, mental health is very, very real.”

Canady added there’s a lot of trauma that associates the false calls. He also said they can be dangerous.

“Anytime that we have that level of response as law enforcement or firefighters, there's always increased risks to everyone,” Canady said.

WCPO dug through Hamilton County court records to find out what sentences violators received before this law took effect.

In one case, a woman received a six-day sentence after she was convicted of making false threats earlier this year. The complaint alleges she called 911 and said her boyfriend shot at her apartment window, despite evidence that the crime did not occur at all.

“It's going to serve as a deterrent to some to some degree,” Canady said. “But there's also the issue of some people that choose to do this are paying no attention to what the laws are around this kind of thing.”

Canady said swatting calls strain resources.

Under the law, those convicted can also be held liable for reimbursement of law enforcement resources used as a result of the false threat.

Burton hopes it helps.

“This is not funny,” Burton said. “This is something that we need to take very seriously.”

Winton Woods City Schools went through a swatting incident this fall . The superintendent told WCPO Thursday some of these calls can come from very young kids who don't realize the implications.

In the incident at his district, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office declined to seek criminal charges due to the young age of the child involved.

When asked about the law, Cincinnati Public Schools responded with a statement.

"This is an unfortunate situation, and as an urban district, Cincinnati Public Schools recognizes the challenge that felonies may cause for a young person and their family," wrote the district in part. "We also understand the number of false threats are rising and additional proactive measures to reduce and eliminate this practice must occur. School communities and first responders experience uncertainty and fear that extends beyond the initial threat requiring greater safety and security measures and mental health support, which also requires additional funding."

"CPS hopes Ohio's new Swatting law will deter students or adults from issuing false threats against any school district. Although, simply updating the law won't be enough. We need family and caregivers to remind their children how these felonies have long term consequences that impact many areas, including future college opportunities, scholarships, military enlistment and career choices."

Ronnie James
4d ago

They should lock them up for it, it's not only a waste of time and resources. It's also a waste of tax payers money. People could be calling and sending the cop's on a goose chase to keep them busy and tied up while they go break in, robb, or kill someone on the other side of town. That's what I would do if I was trying to break the law and I'm sure I'm not the only one that thinks like that anyway.

