Brackenridge, PA

Outside police departments to cover for Brackenridge officers

By Erika Stanish
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ja6gL_0k4yVW6n00

BRACKENDRIGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police departments from across western Pennsylvania are offering their support in Brackenridge as the community continues to mourn Police Chief Justin McIntire.

Lindsay Fraser, the mayor of Brackenridge, said 24/7 service is being coordinated to patrol the town as Brackenridge officers prepare to say their final goodbyes.

On Thursday, KDKA-TV saw officers from multiple departments driving through the area. Fraser said Harris Township is coordinating a schedule and officers will provide services through next week.

Fraser said Brackenridge officers are standing guard over McIntire at the funeral home.

"We also have several officers and departments that have offered to and are standing over what's called casket watch. And so, they are at the funeral home with our chief," Fraser said.

She said at least one officer will be with McIntire until he's laid to rest next week.

Dozens of flowers, stuffed animals and balloons have been placed outside the Brackenridge Police Department as hundreds have stopped to pay their respects. Others have stopped to collect a yard sign reading, "We Support Our Police."

"The community response was immediate. We're a small town. All of our lives are intertwined. We all grew up together. And even if you don't know someone individually, you probably know some members of their family and they know you," Fraser said. "So when something like this happens to any one of us, it affects all of us."

Next weekend, a t-shirt sale will be held at the Tarentum Borough Building, with all proceeds going to McIntire's family. It will be held on Jan. 14-15 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Organizers are asking residents to enter through the iron gate. Size small to extra large t-shirts at $15. Double-XL-4XL are $18.

Organizers said wristbands will also be sold for $5.

On Thursday evening, a candlelight vigil will be held in honor of McIntire. Fraser is encouraging the community to wear blue to show their support.

"It's really just an open community gathering. I will be there to welcome people. We have a few speakers from the community, a few of our faith leaders," Fraser said.

The vigil starts at 7 p.m. at Brackenridge Park.

