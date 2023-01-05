Read full article on original website
WEAR
Arts and crafts exhibitors needed for 40th Pensacola JazzFest
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts exhibitors to submit applications for the 2023 Pensacola JazzFest. The 40th Pensacola JazzFest at Seville Square will take place:. April 1 -- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The application deadline is March...
WEAR
Prayer vigil held for Peyton Hillis as he remains critical after Pensacola Beach rescue
SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- The Shiloh Christian Youth Football program in Arkansas held a prayer vigil Sunday night for Peyton Hillis, who remains hospitalized after rescuing his kids from drowning last week at Pensacola Beach. The ex-NFL running back and Arkansas Razorback standout pulled four people -- including his children --...
WEAR
Pensacola nonprofit seeks help after being evicted from its base
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An nonprofit organization in Pensacola finds itself in need of support after being evicted from its base of operations. "There is Hope" and "Huts 4 our Friends" has operated out of the location on North Davis Highway for just under two years. The organization had hoped to...
WEAR
NBC Peacock agreement for Pensacola show 'Sacred' in question
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the local film community are turning to WEAR News questioning the legitimacy of a streaming deal with a show being filmed in Pensacola. On Saturday, local production crews for the drama "Sacred" held a casting call in Pensacola. Over 1,500 aspiring actors and actresses showed up -- and several were even cast for the show that creators announced last month was picked up by NBC's streaming service Peacock.
WEAR
Pepsi bottler Buffalo Rock expands into Santa Rosa County with new distribution facility
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Iconic beverage company, Buffalo Rock, has agreed to develop a new distribution center in Santa Rosa County Monday. Buffalo Rock, the largest Pepsi bottler in the nation, has agreed to purchase 47 acres of property at the I-10 Industrial Park in Santa Rosa County to develop a new distribution facility.
WEAR
New pediatric medical clinic to open at Pine Forest High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new pediatric medical clinic is opening Monday at Pine Forest High School. Community Health Northwest Florida will operate the clinic in a stand-alone building on campus. The clinic will be open to all children and teens in the community and will be a key component of...
WEAR
1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola
PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
WEAR
Applications still open for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 'Citizen’s Academy Class'
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applications for its 2023 . The 2023 Citizen’s Academy Class will meet every Tuesday night from Jan. 10 through April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Training Room in Shalimar.
WEAR
Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
WEAR
Deputies capture violent fugitive in Okaloosa County following lengthy search
UPDATE - MONDAY. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have captured a man wanted for a domestic violence incident in Okaloosa County. 29-year-old Joshua Lee Colley was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street. Deputies say Colley was "a wanted violent fugitive with multiple active warrants who...
WEAR
Bicyclist transported to hospital following crash in Escambia County parking lot
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into a vehicle in a parking lot Saturday afternoon in Escambia County. The accident happened at the Bellview Plaza on Mobile Highway around 2:15 p.m. According to troopers, the bicyclist is a 42-year-old man and the driver...
WEAR
Crestview man arrested after search in Okaloosa County charged with multiple felonies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview man wanted for a domestic violence incident, who Okaloosa County deputies were intensely searching for Sunday, has been taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies Monday. 29-year-old Joshua Colley, of Crestview, was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street....
WEAR
Roy Hyatt Environmental Center receives $10,000 donation from FP&L
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia County Public Schools' Roy Hyatt Environmental Center received a surprise $10,000 donation from Florida Power & Light through its charitable arm NextEra Energy Foundation. "This donation will be used to promote environmental education to students and teachers in the Escambia County Public Schools," the school district...
WEAR
Family of Escambia County murder victims fight to keep killers in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. -- It's been nearly thirty years since a brutal double murder rocked Escambia County, Alabama. Two brothers convicted of the murders are now up for parole on Wednesday. Nearly 30 years have flown by since the grisly murders of Kathy Barlow, and her 12-year-old daughter Angel Hall.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office responds to Gulf Breeze Dollar Tree incident
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Many have reached out to WEAR News Monday night after a rumor of an alleged hostage situation taking place at the Dollar Tree on Gulf Breeze Parkway began circulating on social media. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says that alleged incident did not happen and there is no threat to the community.
WEAR
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
WEAR
Deputies: Barrel racer dies after being thrown from horse at the Baker Rodeo
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a barrel racer was thrown from her horse and died at the Baker Rodeo Saturday afternoon. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Baker Area Community Center off Highway 4. Deputies...
Comments / 1