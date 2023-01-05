Hailey Bieber Just Wore Puma’s Mayu Mules to Pilates — And They’re on Sale Today.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no denying it: Hailey Bieber knows a thing or two about serving up effortlessly-chic fashion and workout motivation we need for the New Year.

The model certainly has an excellent sense of style; lately, it seems like anything she steps out wearing becomes something we instantly want, like her retro Nike Air Max 97s she wore on December 17 . However, on January 3rd, Bieber was spotted in LA leaving pilates, rocking Puma’s Mayu Leather Mules, and we already want to get our hands on a pair. Luckily for us —and you — these comfortable women’s slippers are 20% off on Puma.com .

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 03: Hailey Bieber is seen on January 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The Mayu shoes are not modest mules. Instead, they’re bold and grungy with an oversized platform, padded puffer upper, silver buckle strap, and Puma Cat Logo on the footbed. They also consist of an IMEVA midsole and outsole, which ensure maximum comfort and support.

Bieber combined the Mayu Mules with a pair of crisp white socks, Set Active Sportbody Flare Leggings , a YSL leather trench coat, The Attico Thea Sunglasses , and a simple black workout bra — creating a modern and timeless look that can be replicated when heading to the grocery store or to brunch with friends.

Though this is not the first time we’ve seen Bieber betting on comfort without sacrificing style, it is one of the first times we’ve seen her wear Puma shoes that are on sale. So before all the Bieber fans sell out your size, keep scrolling to shop her latest shoe choice that pairs perfectly with your favorite workout clothes , baggy jeans , and cozy joggers .

Puma Mayu Women’s Leather Mules

Puma Mayu Women's Leather Mules $70 $54.99 Buy Now AT PUMA