Mayor Lightfoot Received the Best News From This Democratic State Concerning MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Major League Baseball Star Diagnosed With CancerOnlyHomersChicago, IL
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NapervilleTed RiversNaperville, IL
Highly-rated restaurant to host grand opening event in Illinois next weekKristen WaltersBolingbrook, IL
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Trevor Bauer linked to team he admittedly hates with a passion
No MLB team should sign free-agent pitcher Trevor Bauer, especially just days after his release. But that hasn’t stopped the speculation, headlined by the Houston Astros. Trevor Bauer was accused of violent sexual assault and eventually suspended nearly 200 games by MLB as a result. Bauer has since been reinstated, but parted ways with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the organization noted his lack of remorse in a recent meeting between the two sides.
Esteemed surgeon weighs in on Jalen Hurts health, mechanics
As they have done for years, Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team woke up early to dissect the Philadelphia Eagles‘ most recent game on 94 WIP-FM. The NFL’s final Sunday of the regular season brought with it a division-clinching win versus the New York Giants. That assured the Birds of the top seed in the NFC, but admittedly, there are some concerns in the community. The largest of which surrounds the health of QB1, Jalen Hurts.
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Rangers must continue to build on first-half turnaround in tight Metro
The Rangers have come a long way since their 11-10-5 start, but the challenge now, as they enter the second half of the season, will be to make sure that their efforts to turn it all around aren’t wasted. Somehow, after largely underperforming through October and November, the Blueshirts find themselves in the No. 1 wild-card spot in the East and five points ahead of the Penguins. Entering Monday, they’re just one point behind the third-place Capitals, two points behind the second-place Devils and six points behind the division-leading Hurricanes. The Metropolitan Division is quite literally anybody’s game and the Rangers cannot...
Ersson gets first career NHL shutout as Flyers beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Joel Farabee had two points and Samuel Ersson made 28 saves to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night. In his fifth start of the season, Ersson earned his first career NHL shutout against the league’s highest scoring team and gave the Flyers their fifth win in six games. Farabee’s goal and assist came 1:27 apart in the first period. After Zack MacEwen opened the scoring early in the first, Farabee’s goal gave Philadelphia a 2-0 lead. He then helped set up a goal from Noah Cates that made it 3-0. Wade Allison scored about 2 minutes into the third period. Craig Anderson made 34 saves for Buffalo, which was shutout for the first time this season and lost for just the second time in the past 10 games.
