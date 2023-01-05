Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Every NFL firing that happened on Sunday and ‘Black Monday’ [UPDATED]
Black Monday is here, and teams are making decisions on their future. Here are all the coaches that have been let go so far. This season wasn’t the smoothest in the NFL. Look no further than the fact that the defending Super Bowl champions fell to 5-12 this year and missed the postseason.
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
Cardinals seem to have already made a decision on Kliff Kingsbury’s future
The Arizona Cardinals are doing their homework before potentially moving on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill is keeping this very close to the vest, it seems to be a very strong possibility that he may move on from head coach Kliff Kingsbury after the season.
Cowboys sign three-time Pro Bowler to boost secondary
The Dallas Cowboys secondary depth issues have been well-documented, but they may now have a potential solution in veteran CB Xavier Rhodes. While Xavier Rhodes is far from the player he once was, the former Minnesota Vikings standout made the Pro Bowl as recently as 2019. Since then, he’s taken a rather major step back in journeyman stints with the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills.
Bills give another promising update on Damar Hamlin from hospital
The Buffalo Bills provided another update on safety Damar Hamlin Saturday, stating that he continues to recover from his traumatic injury. We’ve come a long way since Monday Night Football, which is a good thing for safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a traumatic injury after some incidental contact from Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Any hope for coaching change has been crushed for Saints already
Dennis Allen’s recent comments indicate Saints fans shouldn’t hold their breath on a coaching change. Black Monday is here, and there have already been a few coaching terminations around the league to tack onto the carousel that started moving midseason. New Orleans Saints fans might have hoped to see some changes at the top after the disappointment that was the 2022 season, but early indications are that there won’t be a change… At least for now.
Is there still doubt Stetson Bennett gets drafted
After his National Championship performance in which he threw four touchdowns and rushed four two, did Stetson Bennett increase his NFL Draft stock?
Has a college football coach ever won a national championship in his first season?
Sonny Dykes has the chance to win the CFP National Championship in his first year as head coach of the TCU Horned Frogs. Here are the other coaches to win a national title in their first season with their team. Midway through the 2021 season, Gary Patterson resigned as head...
