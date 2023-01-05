ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Vehicles reported missing in county

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •An 86-year-old Raymondville woman reported on Nov. 29 that a 1990 GMC pickup had been stolen. The woman told a deputy that she had given the truck to her son and he was going to...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
Salem resident wins $1 million in lottery

A Missouri Lottery player uncovered a $1 million Scratchers prize in Salem on a weekend and said he couldn’t wait to claim his prize. “I don’t think I slept all weekend,” he laughed, as he later redeemed his winning ticket at lottery headquarters in Jefferson City. He...
SALEM, MO
TCMH welcomes first baby of 2023

Kabin Olivia Myres took the honors as the first baby born at Texas County Memorial Hospital in 2023, arriving at 5:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Her mother and father, Haylee and William Myres, of Plato, welcomed Kabin, their first child into this world. Dr. Christopher Baldwin, obstetrics and gynecology physician at the TCMH Medical Complex in Houston, delivered baby Kabin, she was 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and 19 inches long.
HOUSTON, MO
Houston police investigate storage unit tampering; fake $100 bill

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •On Dec. 29, an officer investigated a report of tampering with storage units at a U.S. 63 storage facility. The officer observed damage to locking plates on three units. There are no suspects. •A 67-year-old Houston woman...
HOUSTON, MO
CLYDE RUSSELL RHOADES

Clyde Russell Rhoades, son of Kelly and Carrie Shultz Rhoades, was born Jan. 17, 1926, in Norwood, Mo. He passed away on Jan. 7, 2023 in his home in Houston, Mo. He was united in marriage to Patsy Ruth Casaday on Sept. 12, 1948. They were blessed with two children, daughter Linda and son Mark.
HOUSTON, MO
DEATH NOTICE: Clyde Rhoades

A graveside service for Clyde Russell Rhoades, 96, of Houston, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Pine Lawn Cemetery, Houston. He will lie in state from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
Man faces multiple charges after Texas County arrest

A Willow Springs man is charged with several offenses following an investigation in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Bufford O. Collins, 48, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while revoked, wearing no seat belt and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
D & L Florist contest benefits Hospice of Care

Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care is the beneficiary of $554 following this year’s Christmas tree contest hosted by D&L Florist in Houston. Shari McCallister of D&L Florist hosts the contest annually by decorating numerous trees in her shop with various themes for Christmas. Visitors to the store are asked to vote on their favorite tree with money. One penny counts for one vote, and 100 percent of the funds collected go to TCMH Hospice of Care.
HOUSTON, TX
Lynchburg resident injured in Highway 32 accident

A Lynchburg resident was injured Sunday morning on Highway Z about five miles south of Highway 32. Troopers said Katherine D. Combs, 25, was southbound in a 2016 Nissan Versa that traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence and utility pole before overturning. Combs, who was...
LYNCHBURG, MO
PHOTOS: HHS boys basketball at Summersville

The Houston High School boys varsity and junior varsity basketball teams played at Summersville last Friday night (Jan. 6). To view a photo gallery from the contests (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
HOUSTON, MO

