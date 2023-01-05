Texas County Memorial Hospital Hospice of Care is the beneficiary of $554 following this year’s Christmas tree contest hosted by D&L Florist in Houston. Shari McCallister of D&L Florist hosts the contest annually by decorating numerous trees in her shop with various themes for Christmas. Visitors to the store are asked to vote on their favorite tree with money. One penny counts for one vote, and 100 percent of the funds collected go to TCMH Hospice of Care.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO