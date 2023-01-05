Read full article on original website
Related
WJCL
Local group helping community file taxes for free
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The new year means tax season is upon us, and one local organization is doing it for free. “We have volunteers who we train to make sure they're ready to prepare taxes when the tax season comes and we're here today for our comprehensive training,” Debra Simmons, director of the Neighborhood Improvement Association, told WJCL.
wtoc.com
Liberty County community hosts winter back to school drive
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are over and students are back in school so Saturday, the Liberty County community gathered to make sure students have what they need for the semester ahead. They had around 300 coats, countless school supplies, and gift certificates for students in need. Students...
3 displaced, 2 family pets killed in Hinesville fire
HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) — A family of three has lost their home along with two family pets in a fire early Sunday morning. According to Hinesville Battalion Chief, Tracy Burris, the fire began in the kitchen of the home located on the 600 block of Caines Road In Hinesville shortly after midnight. Burris said a […]
walterborolive.com
Murdaugh -Fest
Unless you’ve been under a rock, you’re probably already aware that January will bring some big things to our small city. But one thing in particular... a murder trial. One of such magnitude, that it has made a footprint across the nation in a profound way. One that has put our community under the spotlight in a way that no one is proud of. Those are the facts.
wtoc.com
First Farmers’ Market of the new year underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Smiles and excitement filled Forsyth Park Saturday morning for the first Farmers’ Market of the new year. This year, the market has more than 60 vendors. The market is a popular one for many who shop it every week and it’s often something people look...
blufftontoday.com
Walterboro, Colleton County, SC braces for 'unprecedented' Murdaugh murder trial
Just over 30 miles of South Carolina Highway 63 and the two Salkehatchie Rivers separate Hampton and Colleton counties, but a major criminal trial is about to take place that will link these two rural Lowcountry areas forever in SC history. On the night of June 7, 2021, Margaret "Maggie"...
walterborolive.com
Former Colleton County Councilman, Reverend Evon Robinson, Sr., to Serve as MLK Parade Marshal
For 35 years, the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 has sponsored the town’s parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. As a nation, we honor this slain civil rights leader whose mission was to advocate for all people who had been oppressed by unjust laws and immoral abuses. King vowed, “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” Serving this year as parade marshal is a former Colleton County Councilman and retired pastor, Rev. Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. When given the invitation to serve as this year’s marshal, Rev. Robinson expressed many words of gratitude and was most elated to accept this honor. Due to COVID restrictions, the parade was not held in 2021, and it was not held in 2022 because of inclement weather.
counton2.com
Beaufort Planning Commission rejects large St. Helena development plan
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A controversial 500-acre development on St. Helena Island has been rejected by the Beaufort County Planning Commission. Dozens of residents came to the meeting about the housing development and 18-hole golf course planned for the area. Pine Island GC, LLC wants almost 500...
Major shopping center set to close permanently next week in Georgia
A major shopping center is set to close its doors for good next week in Georgia. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 12, 2023, the Savannah Mall will be closing permanently, according to local sources.
Gallery: Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 4 new homes
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity on Thursday broke ground on four new homes for families in need. The organization has secured homes for 158 families in Chatham County since its founding in 1983. CEO Zerik Samples says this current project, based in Garden City on Spivey Avenue, will give those […]
Local events to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several local events are planned in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls on Monday, Jan. 16. The federal holiday marks the birthday of King. Take a look through parade plans and other scheduled events. Bulloch County The Bulloch County Branch of the NAACP […]
wtoc.com
‘Today is a blessing from God:’ Savannah man with Alzheimer’s is hopeful after FDA announced new drug
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A huge breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s. The FDA approved the second ever drug that will slow down the disease for patients in the early stages of their battle. Playing with his dogs is a hopeful Rod Stephenson. He and his wife Deb live...
live5news.com
Colleton County council member dies
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is mourning the loss of one of its council members who served a little over two decades with the council. Gene Whetsell died Wednesday at the age of 86, according to his obituary. The Colleton County Fire Rescue says Whetsell was battling a long illness.
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch County Hiring, Many Job Opportunities Available
Bulloch County is hiring full and part-time positions throughout the county. All jobs will be open until filled. There is no deadline to apply. Applications are accepted online only. Positions listed include:. Animal Control Officer. Building Maintenance Technician. Deputy Clerk. Detention Officer. E-911 Communications Officer. Firefighter. Fleet Maintenance Technician. Human...
WJCL
Deputies: 16-year-old Hilton Head Island girl wakes up to find stranger inside her bedroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Savannah man is facing charges of burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and more. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams Friday night in connection to an incident at a Hilton Head Island home. According...
Waves from giant cargo ships swamp (and worry) Tybee beachgoers
Giant cargo ships passing Tybee Island on their way to Savannah's port are causing big waves, sometimes putting beachgoers in harm's way, say officials at the popular tourist destination on Georgia's coast.
Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner talks plans for 7th term
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort County Sheriff PJ tanner was officially sworn in for a seventh term in office and he is already working on initiatives to make the community safer. Tanner has worked for the sheriff’s office for four decades. Three of those overseeing all the deputies in the area. He admits a […]
Popular Statesboro businesses who are not open in 2023
Six popular Statesboro businesses closed the end of 2022 and will not open in 2023. Many of these have been in business for decades. The reasons for closure varies with each business. From leases expiring, selling the property to retirement no matter the reason for the closure the community will miss all of these business.
wtoc.com
Savannah Mall closing next week, some stores staying open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to city leaders and tenants, the mall will be closing on January 12th. Stores on the exterior like Target, Bass Pro Shop, Dillard’s and MCI will remain open. With the mall closing, many people living on the southside are wondering what’s next for the...
southmag.com
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology
Drs. Daniel Osimani, Akinniran A. Abisogun, Sidney J. Bolch, Roy D. Flood, Jr., Jonathan A. Lanham & Geoffrey Peters / SouthCoast Health Cardiology. State-of-the-art care combined with the latest technology provides the most advanced treatment available. In a country where heart disease is the leading cause of death among adults,...
Comments / 0