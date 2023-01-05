Drive-thru Shake Shack location to replace former Souplantation

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Amber Coakley
SAN DIEGO — A new drive-thru burger joint is expected to debut in Mira Mesa.

Shake Shack , described on its website as an American fast casual restaurant chain, will replace a former Souplantation location at the northwest corner of Mira Mesa Shopping Center West, located at 8105 Mira Mesa Blvd.

The company’s manager of brand communications confirmed the opening to FOX 5 on Wednesday. No further details are available at this time, but the Shake Shack representative said the restaurant is excited to expand its local footprint in San Diego.

Expect your energy bill to more than double this month, says SDG&E

Currently, there are other Shake Shack locations in Mission Valley, Westfield UTC, Little Italy, Del Mar and Carlsbad. These spots account for just a few of its 230 locations nationwide.

The restaurant started as a hot dog cart in New York City’s Madison Square Park around 20 years ago, according to the Shake Shack website. The company said its mission is to “ Stand For Something Good by taking care of its team, sourcing premium ingredients from partners with the same dedication to quality, supporting communities through donations and more.

For those eager to indulge in Angus beef burgers, crispy crinkle fries and frozen custard shakes, it will be as easy as buckling up and driving over to Mira Mesa’s Shake Shack drive-thru to satisfy those cravings in the comfort of your own vehicle. The opening date has not yet been determined.

