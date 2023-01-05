ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
98.1 The Hawk

Comments / 3

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences

What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

New Laws for 2023 In New York State

With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
96.1 The Breeze

Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023

As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
NEW YORK STATE
R.A. Heim

New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
WIBX 950

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
techaiapp.com

The 12 Best New York Wineries

If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
NEW YORK STATE
wearebuffalo.net

Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State

It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
CALIFORNIA STATE
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy