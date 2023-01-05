Read full article on original website
Related
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally, I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
New York Company Closing All Locations, Over 1,000 Laid Off
A company that helps out elderly Empire State residents is closing all of its locations in the Hudson Valley and across New York State. SeniorBridge is closing all New York locations leaving over 1,000 without a job. Over 1,000 In New York Losing Jobs. SeniorBridge was acquired by Humana at...
Finally, Something Free When You Fly In New York State
Flying in or from New York State just got more exciting and plans are even better for 2024.
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences
What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
New Laws for 2023 In New York State
With every new year, comes new changes, rules, and laws. Some are good, some not so good. One good change that happened for 2023 for those on Social Security not just in New York State, but the entire country, was a monthly increase put into place at 8.7 percent. That's...
New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Fast, Now Dominant In New York State
Just when you thought COVID-19 had faded away, there's a new variant that is spreading quickly in New York State. It is now the dominant variant. There were 26 COVID-related deaths reported around the state. The New COVID-19 Variant Is Spreading Quickly In New York State. The New York State...
Worst Places To Live In New York In 2023
As we kick off the New Year, it is time to take a look around New York and figure out where you don't want to be in 2023. The website ranks each city in several different categories. They range from public education, nightlife, housing, diversity, crime and safety, and housing.
These Counties In New York State Allow Bars To Stay Open Past 2 AM
Unlike some states, New York doesn't have a unified cut-off time for its bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol. Some counties are more conservative, while others are more lenient. These counties allow bars and restaurants to serve liquor past 2 am, which is a popular cut-off time in New York and other states around the country.
Two Cities In New York State Make The Top 20 Loneliest Places
Two cities in New York are among the top 20 loneliest.
New Law Will Affect Thousands Of Drivers In New York
This week more than 200 new laws went into effect in New York State. One of those laws will affect new drives all across the state. As of January 1st, 2023, any person trying to get a driver's license in New York State will now have to learn about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
All Aboard! A BOGO Deal From Amtrak For Trips in New York State
One of the best ways to travel across New York state or into New York City is by train on Amtrak. I have always found it so relaxing and efficient to travel to Buffalo by train and since there are so many renovations being done to the New York State Thruway rest areas, it's the best way to travel.
These 17 Upstate New York Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try For 2023
You hear all the time about all the amazing restaurants we have in the Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and Upstate New York regions of New York State. Every where you look, you'll find a classic. Have you tried all of the classics yet? What are some restaurants that are on a must try list for 2023?
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
techaiapp.com
The 12 Best New York Wineries
If you’re looking for the best New York wineries, you can’t go wrong with this selection. These wineries are some of the most popular in the state, and for good reason. There’s no doubt that New York State is a wine lover’s paradise. With countless wineries dotting the state, there’s surely something for everyone.
Check Your Tickets! $1 Million Capital Region Mega Millions Winner!
Even though there was no grand prize winner in last night's Mega Millions drawing, someone in the Capital Region is waking up a little bit richer this morning. There were two second-place tickets sold in New York state and one in the Capital Region. Where Was The Winning Ticket Sold?
wearebuffalo.net
Major Snowstorm Heading for New York State
It's been a relatively quiet and mild start to January for everyone in New York State. Some regions have even seen temperatures in the 60's or at least the 50's at some point, with 40's a common high in the first week of 2023. That trend will start to change...
11 Dangerous Cities With Most Gun Violence In New York State
Let's be honest, there are some dangerous and violent areas around New York State. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent crimes committed with a firearm. New York State and the FBI use seven Index...
Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found In Many Everyday Items In New York
New York State is trying to protect residents from exposure to harmful chemicals in everyday items. The New York State DEC is reminding New Yorkers of several new laws that took effect at the start of Jan 1. New Laws for Household Cleaning, Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Food Packaging To...
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3