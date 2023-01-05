Read full article on original website
One dead, one injuried in Charlottesville shooting
One person is dead and another injured following a weekend shooting in Charlottesville – and residents have begun keeping their heads down. A little after 1:30 in the afternoon, shots rang out in the 400 black of Monticello Road – that’s near Goodman Street, or in front of Fitzgerald’s Tires. Officers arrived to find two men on the ground. One was pronounced dead at the scene, the other taken away by ambulance. Police are only saying that six people have been detained.
Five years in prison for fatal crash
A Harrisonburg man who pled guilty to causing a fatal crash while drunk will spend half a decade behind bars. Online records indicate that 37-year-old Daniel Lee Miles was sentenced Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison, with five years of the sentence suspended. The remaining half will be spent under supervised probation.
Names released in Nelson County accident
Virginia State Police have released the identity of the third person who died last week after a submerged vehicle was found in the Rockfish River in Nelson County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported the body of 11-year-old Jasiah Davis of Arrington was located on the riverbank. On Thursday, the name of the other teenager who was found on the riverbank was released and that was 17-year-old Christopher Doss, also of Arrington.
