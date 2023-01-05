Read full article on original website
navasotanews.com
New subdivision construciton ongoing in Navasota as residential additions grow
As we start the year 2023, the city of Navasota continues it’s exponential growth. City Marketing and Communication Coordinator Bobbie Ullrich spoke in studio recently about the new housing popping up in town. “Phase 4 of Pecan Lakes is currently underway, which will bring an additional 200 homes out...
coveringkaty.com
Memorial Hermann to open new primary care facility in Katy
KATY, TEXAS (Covering Katy News) – Memorial Hermann Health System is opening a new primary care facility at the intersection of Spring Green Boulevard and FM 1463, where the City of Katy meets unincorporated Fort Bend County. It will be in the Kroger shopping center. Memorial Hermann is leasing...
kurv.com
Former Police Officer Scheduled For Execution Tuesday
A former Houston police officer convicted for the 1994 murder is scheduled to be executed in Huntsville Tuesday night. Robert Fratta was convicted twice of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against his estranged wife. Robert and 33-year-old Farah Fratta had been married ten years before going through a bitter divorce and custody battle.
mocomotive.com
Crash involving two 18-wheelers shuts down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has shut down I-45 southbound at Shepherd Hill near Montgomery County Monday, the authorities with the Department of Public Safety said. Officials with North Montgomery County Fire Department and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a double 18-wheeler crash on…
mocomotive.com
18-wheeler crash shuts down I-45 SB in Montgomery County
Southbound lanes of I-45 were shut down in Montgomery County on Monday morning following a crash involving two 18-wheelers. The crash occurred around 5 a.m. near Shepard Hill Road, just one mile south of the county line with Walker County. North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire crews responded to…
navasotanews.com
College Station man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Anderson home robbery
A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for a home robbery near Anderson in 2021. The crime happened May 22nd of that year, where authorities say 33 year old Ron Burchfield of College Station reportedly went into the victim’s Anderson residence around 4 am. Burchfield...
kwhi.com
WARRANT ARREST MADE ON BRENHAM WOMAN SATURDAY
A Warrant Arrest was made on a Brenham woman Saturday morning. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 8:50, Officer Matthew Brown and Cpl. Armando Guerra responded to the 1500 block of Farewell in an attempt to locate a subject with two active warrants for their arrest. Contact was made with Alondra Garcia, 20 of Brenham, who was taken into custody without incident on warrants out of Washington County for Theft of Property between $750 and $2500 and Leaving Scene of an Accident. Garcia was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
navasotanews.com
City of Navasota says parking lot near City Hall to close this week for maintenance repairs
Starting Tuesday, the parking lot on the west side of City Hall, next to Farqhuar Street, will be closed to undergo maintenance repairs. The City of Navasota also says they will be working to improve the vehicle parking access and circulation. The lot will be closed starting 8 am Tuesday,...
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
mocomotive.com
Woman dead after vehicle crashes during chase in Montgomery County, deputies say
A woman was killed late Thursday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree after leading Montgomery County deputies on a chase, officials said. Mandy Norris, 52, of Willis, was pronounced dead shortly after crashing a vehicle into a tree near the 13400 block of Rogers Road, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
fox7austin.com
Loved ones of Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang gather for memorial service
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - A memorial service was held for Texas A&M University student Tanner Hoang. Family, friends and fellow students gathered virtually and in person for a celebration of life service in Flower Mound Saturday morning, two weeks after searchers found Hoang's body in West Austin on Christmas Eve. Hoang had been reported missing a week earlier.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES
A Brenham man was arrested on assault charges Friday night. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 8:15, Officer Bryan Morong responded to the 700 block of Matilda in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Ramsey Lee Randall Jr, 30 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Assault Family Violence after it was determined that he had assaulted a family member. Randall was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
One injured in Saturday shooting in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police said one person was injured in a shooting on Saturday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of West Duncan Street. Officials on the scene said they received the shots fired call at 3:09 p.m. According to police one person was shot and transported...
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Arrested A Second Time For Violating A Protection Order
A Bryan woman has been in the Brazos County jail since Christmas Eve on a charge of violating a protection order for the second time. Online court records state that 44 year old Bridgett Watson is awaiting trial on a felony charge of injuring an elderly person in February 2022 by striking the victim with a broom.
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
Driver's bond raised to $2.25M after 3-year-old dies and charges upgraded in Spring hit-and-run
Rosendo Gaeta's charges were upgraded after the 3-year-old boy died from his injuries on Thursday. He's accused of driving while intoxicated and running off.
gotodestinations.com
Rise and Shine: Best Breakfast in College Station, TX
College Station may be best known for its college town vibes, but it’s also home to some seriously delicious breakfast joints. From fluffy pancakes to savory eggs and everything in between, these are the top spots to grab a tasty breakfast in Aggieland. Stella Southern Cafe. Y’all ready for...
KXAN
‘Real Housewives’ star Jen Shah to serve prison sentence in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A judge sentenced “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jennifer Shah to 6 1/2 years in prison. Shah was convicted of defrauding thousands of people nationwide for nearly a decade in a telemarketing scam, many of whom were considered vulnerable or older.
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
