Chicago, IL

Ja Morant has fast become a polarizing figure in the NBA because he speaks his mind without too much of a filter. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar has stayed at an amazing level after his jump last season, and he's led his team to compete for the first seed in the Western Conference. And even though he's only been in the league for just a few seasons, Morant has done enough to talk about the other players in the NBA.
MEMPHIS, TN
Zach LaVine has once again seen his name dragged into trade rumors as the Chicago Bulls face a real dilemma surrounding the future of the two-time All-Star with the team. Well, there’s no better way to respond to these seemingly unending rumors with a big game. LaVine did just that on Friday with a mind-blowing 41-point explosion behind 11 treys. Talk about making a statement, right?
CHICAGO, IL
