ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Ursuline Sisters’ preschool, kindergarten programs ending

By Chelsea Simeon
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zs7up_0k4ySNER00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline Sisters of Youngstown’s preschool and kindergarten programs will close at the end of the school year.

The closure was announced on the Ursuline Sisters’ website in a post made by Sister Mary McCormick , General Superior of the Ursuline Sisters and chair of its Mission Board.

The program has been in place since 1963.

McCormick wrote that the closure was necessary as the income received through tuition does not cover the educational expenses of the school.

Mom with baby reports ambush in Niles; man arrested

“The Ursuline Sisters have long underwritten the cost of UPSK. This subsidy has been provided in a variety of ways: through a very modest stipend paid to Sisters, little rent payment for the use of the facility which the Ursuline Sisters built, and, in recent years, improving wages and benefits for teachers and assistants,” the post read.

“The Ursuline Sisters are no longer able to shoulder this expense. Moreover, parents today have numerous options for preschool and kindergarten education, including the Early Childhood Learning Centers at several Catholic parishes in the area (St. Christine, St. Joseph, St. Charles, St. Luke and Holy Family).”

Education will continue through the end of this school year, and information and referrals will be provided for other Catholic schools.

“… we thank parents for entrusting their children to the care of Ursuline Preschool & Kindergarten. While we are saddened at the closing of the school, we are consoled by the good that has been the heritage of UPSK since 1963,” the post read.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
27 First News

Ami Lynn Maldonado, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ami Lynn Maldonado, 38, of Campbell, passed away in a house fire on Saturday, December 31, 2022. Ami was born October 24, 1984, in Youngstown, the daughter of James Anthony, Sr. and Catherine (Fox) Maldonado and was a lifelong area resident. Ami attended Campbell Memorial...
CAMPBELL, OH
27 First News

Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy Ratliff Gearhart, 47, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Tracy was born October 15, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of John Ratliff and Bernice Bieganowski. She was a 1994 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident. She worked as a florist...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WKBN

WKBN

62K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy