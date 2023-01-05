Read full article on original website
navasotanews.com
College Station man sentenced to 15 years in prison for Anderson home robbery
A man has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for a home robbery near Anderson in 2021. The crime happened May 22nd of that year, where authorities say 33 year old Ron Burchfield of College Station reportedly went into the victim’s Anderson residence around 4 am. Burchfield...
Elgin Courier
Girl killed, suspect chased to Navasota
An alleged murder near Elgin led to a police chase Wednesday almost a hundred miles away. Sofia Vera, 19, was reportedly killed Dec. 30, 2022. An alleged suspect, Raul Anthony Cabellero, 22, was then pursued by multiple agencies Jan. 4 before crashing and reportedly shooting himself. "They … approached the...
Alief ISD teacher found dead in her backyard after domestic violence incident, according to police
Neighbors told police they heard gunshots, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found the 28-year-old elementary school teacher with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man sentenced to 2 years for 2020 ‘sudden passion’ murder in Austin
A man was sentenced to two years in a Texas prison Friday in connection to an August 2020 fatal shooting in southeast Austin.
navasotanews.com
New subdivision construciton ongoing in Navasota as residential additions grow
As we start the year 2023, the city of Navasota continues it’s exponential growth. City Marketing and Communication Coordinator Bobbie Ullrich spoke in studio recently about the new housing popping up in town. “Phase 4 of Pecan Lakes is currently underway, which will bring an additional 200 homes out...
Travis County restaurant owner arrested on aggravated assault charges
In an affidavit filed in Travis County Thursday, Jonestown Police said a local restaurant owner was arrested Dec. 31 after attacking and striking a woman against her vehicle.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for 2 men suspected of armed robbery in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying two aggravated robbery suspects. Police said on Oct. 18, 2022, around 5:45 a.m., officers received a report of an assault in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive in North Austin. Two suspects approached a man...
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
Deputies were assisting assault suspect's wife gather belongings before fiery standoff in Spring
A call for domestic violence prevention turned fiery when a man set fire to the home he barricaded himself in when his estranged wife tried to gather some belongings, authorities said.
navasotanews.com
City of Navasota says parking lot near City Hall to close this week for maintenance repairs
Starting Tuesday, the parking lot on the west side of City Hall, next to Farqhuar Street, will be closed to undergo maintenance repairs. The City of Navasota also says they will be working to improve the vehicle parking access and circulation. The lot will be closed starting 8 am Tuesday,...
Former Dripping Springs ISD custodian charged with trafficking
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a Dripping Springs ISD employee was accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a student enrolled in the district. An arrest warrant has now been issued for Marisol Tudon Solis, 21, accused of continuous trafficking of persons,...
mocomotive.com
Humble man drowns after jumping off pontoon boat to swim in Lake Conroe, officials say
A Humble man drowned in Lake Conroe after a witness said he jumped off a boat to swim on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The video above is from a previous report. At about 2:05 p.m., the Montgomery County Dispatch Center received a call about a…
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Portion of southeast Texas under severe thunderstorm, tornado warning
HOUSTON - A Flash Flood Advisory has been issued for a portion of southeast Texas. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Austin, Harris, Montgomery, Waller, and Washington County are under a Flash Flood Advisory until Jan. 7, 10:45 p.m. This means urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive...
Travis, Williamson counties move to medium COVID risk; Seven other local counties now at high risk
Each week since Feb. 24, 2022, the CDC has assigned a "COVID-19 Community Level" to every county nationwide based on how the virus is impacting local populations.
This Texas Highway Is Being Expanded To Hopefully Reduce Congestion
These improvements will hopefully reduce congestion on "one of the top most congested highways" in Texas.
KHOU
Hail coming down in Huntsville, Texas (1/7/23)
This video was sent to us through the Near Me feature of our app, showing hail in Huntsville. (Credit: Jason Hill)
fox26houston.com
Couple caught on camera leaving 2 small dogs in crates on stranger's doorstep in Katy
KATY, Texas - "It's crazy. We couldn't wrap our heads around it," said Selena Cruz. Cruz's partner Edwin Aguilar was at work Wednesday afternoon when he got an alert from his Ring doorbell camera. "It's two dogs in cages in front of my door," he said. "I get this call...
Owner of Crawford construction company addresses complaints of unfinished work
CRAWFORD, Texas — Numerous Clayton Construction clients have raised their concerns about unfinished work after signing contracts and paying hundreds of thousands of dollars for projects to be completed at their homes. One Clayton Construction client, Carol Shaw, says the company started building her family a house about a...
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
