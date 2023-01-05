ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023

Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
MERCERSBURG, PA
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023

James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Maxine Tenney obituary 1937~2023

Maxine Tenney, 85, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 27, 1937 in Cassity, West Virginia to the late Clarence Fincham and Mary (Shiflet) Fincham. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Maxine loved spending time with her children,...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023

Thelma S Strausbaugh, 70, New Oxford, PA formerly of Fairfield, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 9, 1952 in Martinsburg, W. VA. the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh died in 2020.
NEW OXFORD, PA
K Dwayne Buhrman obituary 1968~2023

Mr. K Dwayne Buhrman, 54, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born August 18, 1968 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Howard and Betty (Johnson) Buhrman of Hagerstown. He grew up in the Hagerstown area.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023

Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023

Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023

Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
Warren J Grove obituary 1931~2023

Warren J Grove, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on August 18, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son to the late Roy E. and Ruth C. (Hull) Grove. Warren worked as an assembly line worker for...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023

Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Ralph D Carey obituary 1939~2023

Ralph D Carey, age 83, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born in August 21, 1939 in Bendersville, to the late John F. and Rosie (Warrenfeltz) Carey. Ralph was a Veteran of the US Army. Ralph was employed as an equipment...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith 1966~2022

Ms. Laurie Ann Klenzing Smith, 56, of Chambersburg, died Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital. Born August 4, 1966, in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of Robert Emory and Donna Rae Fisher Klenzing of Modoc, Indiana. She was a graduate of Chambersburg Area Senior High School. Laurie was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Ross C Mohn obituary 1933~2022

Ross C Mohn, age 89 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital on December 30, 2022. He was born June 13, 1933 in Oakville, PA to the late Roy and Kathryn P. (Cramer) Mohn. Ross was widowed by his wife, Doris (Morrison) Mohn in 2019. Ross was...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Beatrice Marie Hall obituary 1933~2022

Beatrice Marie Hall, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 9, 1933 in Monahan Twp., York County, to the late Delbert C. and Helen B. (Clelan) Kirkman. She was employed as a supervisor in logistics for the department of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Larry E Weidman obituary 1955~2022

Larry E Weidman, 67, of Newburg, passed away the afternoon of Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on April 3, 1955 in Lebanon, a son of the late Elwood E. and Beatrice B. (Bachman) Weidman. Larry was a 1972 graduate of the Lebanon Area High...
NEWBURG, PA
