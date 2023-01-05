UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College announced Monday, the appointment of Jessica Wilkie as dean of the School of Humanities. Wilkie's appointment was confirmed at the Board of Trustees' meeting held on Nov. 21. As dean she will be responsible for setting the intellectual engagement standards as well as academic integrity and accomplishment for the School of Humanities. She will also provide leadership and create a plan for her school that will support the needs of employees and students.

