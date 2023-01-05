Read full article on original website
Maxine Tenney obituary 1937~2023
Maxine Tenney, 85, Gettysburg, PA passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 27, 1937 in Cassity, West Virginia to the late Clarence Fincham and Mary (Shiflet) Fincham. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Maxine loved spending time with her children,...
Pearl M Keckler obituary 1929~2023
Pearl M Keckler, 93 of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Born May 29, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Preston & Mary (Lentz) Rudisill. Pearl grew up in the Greenmount area of...
Jason Joseph Britland obituary 1975~2023
Jason Joseph Britland, 47, of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Born July 29, 1975 in Plainfield, New Jersey, he was a son of Jeffrey Thomas Britland and the late Josephine Ann Santucci. Jason worked as a Maintenance Technician for JLG Crane Manufacturing in McConnellsburg, PA. He was...
Robert Ray Jacobs obituary 1947~2023
Robert Ray Jacobs, 75, of York, entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on the afternoon of Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was born on April 30, 1947, in Shippensburg, the son of the late Dr. Harry G. and Jean (Burkhart) Jacobs. He was also the stepson of the late Dorothy R. (Righter) Jacobs.
James I Mosten obituary 1959~2023
James I Mosten, 63, of Hagerstown, MD passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Sterling Care South Mountain, Boonsboro, MD. Born December 12, 1959 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Patricia A. Mosten and the late James I. Ransom. James was a graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior...
Thelma S Strausbaugh obituary 1952~2023
Thelma S Strausbaugh, 70, New Oxford, PA formerly of Fairfield, PA passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Genesis Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA. She was born April 9, 1952 in Martinsburg, W. VA. the daughter of the late Harry Hahn and Frances Holton. Her husband of 48 years, Melvin “Buster” Strausbaugh died in 2020.
K Dwayne Buhrman obituary 1968~2023
Mr. K Dwayne Buhrman, 54, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away surrounded by his loving family Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown, MD. Born August 18, 1968 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Howard and Betty (Johnson) Buhrman of Hagerstown. He grew up in the Hagerstown area.
George Karabanoff obituary 1930~2023
George Karabanoff, 92, of Ellicott City, MD died Tuesday afternoon, January 3, 2023 at the Gettysburg Hospital, PA. Born March 12, 1930 in Laredo, TX, he was the son of the late Nikolas and Josephine Karabanoff. He was the husband of Elizabeth (Mattes) Karabanoff, of Ellicott City, MD to whom...
Warren J Grove obituary 1931~2023
Warren J Grove, 91, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was born on August 18, 1931 in Chambersburg, a son to the late Roy E. and Ruth C. (Hull) Grove. Warren worked as an assembly line worker for...
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland 1931~2023
Madaline P “Mattie” Garland, 91, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away Tuesday, January 3rd, at Embassy of Woodland Park, Orbisonia, PA. Mattie was born in Maddensville, PA on February 11, 1931, a daughter of the late Myrtle C. (Wagner) and Zane H. Anderson. She was the widow of Harold...
Debra Lynn Crawford obituary 1955~2023
Debra Lynn Crawford, 67, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 1, 2023, peacefully at home. She was born on August 8, 1955, in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Verlo (Heller) Shupp. Debra spent the majority of her life loving and worrying about others, consistently pushing to be the best...
Patsy V Abbamonte obituary 1957~2023
Patsy V Abbamonte, 65, of Fayetteville, PA and formerly of Auburndale, FL, passed away on January 6, 2023 at her home. Born September 15, 1957 in Lakeland, FL, she was a daughter of Elizabeth Bembry Vaught and the late Chester Grant Vaught. Patsy was a graduate of Auburndale High School...
Dolly V Mickley obituary 1933~2023
Dolly V Mickley, age 89 of Fairfield, passed away January 4, 2023 at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born January 5, 1933 in New Chester, PA to the late Merl F. and Lillian G. (Rohrback) Phillips. Dolly was the widow of John C. Mickley, Sr. who passed away in 2016. A...
Marvin Eugene Carbaugh 1951~2023
Mr. Marvin Eugene Carbaugh, 71, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Chambersburg Hospital. Born July 6, 1951 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Preston E. and Martha R. (Reed) Carbaugh. Mr. Carbaugh attended Waynesboro area schools. He was employed by Hess Manufacturing for...
Ralph K Baker obituary 1930~2023
Mr. Ralph K Baker, 92, formerly of the Greencastle and Waynesboro areas passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Martinsburg VA Medical Center. Born May 1, 1930 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Wilbur A. and Florence (Deihl) Baker. Mr. Baker served in the United States Army...
Roger L “Buck” Armstrong 1952~2023
Mr. Roger L “Buck” Armstrong, Sr., 70, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. Born May 21, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Daniel W. and Mary E. (Reese) Armstrong. Roger was a graduate...
Beatrice Marie Hall obituary 1933~2022
Beatrice Marie Hall, age 89, of Shippensburg, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at WellSpan Chambersburg Hospital. She was born November 9, 1933 in Monahan Twp., York County, to the late Delbert C. and Helen B. (Clelan) Kirkman. She was employed as a supervisor in logistics for the department of...
Robert Shank Bollinger obituary 1941~2022
Robert Shank Bollinger, age 81, of Great Cacapon, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Winchester Medical Center, Winchester, VA. Born in Chambersburg, PA, on March 15, 1941, he was the son of the late George W. and Eunice E. Shank Bollinger. Mr. Bollinger was a 1959...
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright 1926~2023
Phyllis Comley Goshorn Albright, 96, of Shippensburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 4, 2023, at the Shook Home, Chambersburg. She is rejoicing and celebrating!. She was born on March 6, 1926, in Huntington, PA, the daughter of the late James and Grace (Rohland) Comley. She...
Ross C Mohn obituary 1933~2022
Ross C Mohn, age 89 of Chambersburg, passed away peacefully at WellSpan Health Chambersburg Hospital on December 30, 2022. He was born June 13, 1933 in Oakville, PA to the late Roy and Kathryn P. (Cramer) Mohn. Ross was widowed by his wife, Doris (Morrison) Mohn in 2019. Ross was...
