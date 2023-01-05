Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County animal shelter pausing dog intakes, adoptions
An animal shelter in Gwinnett County has paused all dog intakes and adoptions until Jan. 19 to protect against a canine viral infection. The Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center is aiming to protect against canine influenza type H3N2. According to a report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the virus is similar...
accesswdun.com
Hall County seeks replacement for District 1 planning commissioner
The Hall County Board of Commissioners is searching for a replacement for the District 1 planning commissioner appointment. Planning commission positions are appointments, as opposed to other governmental seats that are decided by elections. As planning commissioner Trey Bell resigned from his position at the end of 2022, the Board of Commissioners now faces the task of finding an appropriate and suitable replacement. Commissioner Kathy Cooper said she plans to put Frank Sosby’s name forward in the coming days.
accesswdun.com
Robert Jeffreys Walker, III
Robert Jeffreys Walker III passed away December 25th after complications from a fall. Jeff was born on Mother’s Day, May 10th, 1942 in Kinston, NC. He grew up in Snow Hill with his parents, Dr Robert J. Walker and Rubye Leftwich Walker. He was the favorite little brother to his sister Patricia “Bibi” Harding.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Water and Sewer offers tours of water treatment plants
The Forsyth County Water and Sewer department is now offering tours of its water treatment and wastewater treatment plants to the community. The tours will be of one of the county’s key facilities responsible for processing drinking water or treating wastewater. Those who take a tour will be given a start-to-finish look at the plant's process for turning lake water into tap water, or how wastewater is cleaned to be returned to the environment.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Police Department taking applications for Citizens Police Academy
The Gwinnett County Police Department is taking applications for its next Citizens Police Academy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said the program will meet from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday nights from March 7 through April 27. The academy will give Gwinnett County citizens the opportunity to learn about...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Hall County mobile home fire
No one was injured after a mobile home fire Monday morning in Hall County. According to a press release from Hall County Fire Rescue, crews were dispatched at about 4:20 a.m. to the fire on the 3700 block of Pratt Reece Road. Crews found a fully involved residence with flames...
accesswdun.com
Four hospitalized in multi-car Lumpkin Co. crash
Charges are pending against the driver responsible for a three-vehicle crash in Lumpkin County that hospitalized four people on Friday. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Dahlonega resident Jennifer Boyett, 37, was the at-fault driver in the accident, which happened on Long Branch Road. Boyett's SUV was southbound when...
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in a single vehicle accident in Franklin County
A Toccoa man was killed after striking a tree on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road early Saturday morning. According to a press release from Georgia State Patrol, troopers from Post 52 in Hartwell were dispatched to a single vehicle fatality crash on Prospect Road near Williams Bridge Road in Franklin County at approximately 7:10 a.m.
accesswdun.com
Benny Ray Rich
Benny Ray Rich, age 62 of Easley, South Carolina formerly of Gainesville, Georgia passed away peacefully at Greenville Memorial Hospital. A full obituary will be forthcoming. You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence at www.wardsfh.com. Ward's Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Benny Ray Rich.
accesswdun.com
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrest man for homicide
The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Sunday night on Cambria Court for the murder of his father. Catlin Boswell, 36, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault for the alleged stabbing of his parents. According to a press release, deputies responded to a 911 call in...
accesswdun.com
Jerry Kenneth Holland
Mr. Jerry Kenneth Holland, age 71 of Toccoa passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Pruitt Health Toccoa after a three year battle with Alzheimer Disease. A son of the late John and Susie Chambers Holland, he was born September 29, 1951 in Stephens County, Georgia where he lived all his life. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator in road construction before his retirement. He loved to hunt squirrel, deer, raccoon and rabbit in his younger years and in his later years enjoyed trout fishing. Some of his bigger catches, he had mounted so he could enjoy looking at them and brag about his catch. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Caudell Holland and by a sister, Mildred Holland Smith.
accesswdun.com
Rev. Jerry Knudsen
Rev. Jerry Knudsen, age 85, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. He was preceded in death by parents, Ken and Irene Knudsen and sister, Regina Hunt. Rev. Knudsen is survived by his wife of 62½ years, Rhea Marie Knudsen of Sugar Hill; daughter, Jerry L. Butcher of Sugar Hill; son, Steven Shelley Knudsen of Sugar Hill; grandchildren, Ken Knudsen II, Kelsea Knudsen, Kyler Knudsen, Kevin Knudsen, Justin Butcher, Rebekah Butcher; great grandchildren, Charlie Knudsen, Maisie Knudsen, Michael Knudsen; sister, Kay Ann (Steve) Vail of Crescent City, CA; and several nieces and nephews. Rev. Knudsen was born on September 14, 1937 in Sac City, Iowa. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps where he served for three years. He was a 1955 graduate of Del Norte High School in Crescent City, a 1985 graduate of Marylhurst University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. Rev. Knudsen was a retired minister from Four Square Church. He was a banker for twenty years before becoming an ordained minister. His ministry began in Evanston, WY and continued until 2017. Rev. Knudsen was an avid fisherman, loving to fly fish. He enjoyed watching the San Francisco 49ers football team. And he traveled as an evangelist all over the world. A service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to Reminder Ministry, 5280 Regency Lake Ct, Sugar Hill, GA 30518.
accesswdun.com
City of Duluth re-evaluates short-term rentals
In an effort to mitigate numerous complaints, the City of Duluth has re-addressed its short-term rental policy. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the city has received noise and property management complaints as short-term rental options from companies like Airbnb and VRBO continue to be a popular lodging method. Additionally, more investors have expressed interest in buying properties that would eventually be converted into more rental properties.
accesswdun.com
Carlton Lee Hollis
Mr. Carlton Lee Hollis, 84, of Clermont passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville Campus. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Rev. Drewery Loggins will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Man found shot in critical condition at apartment complex off Limestone Parkway
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting after police found a man with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex off the Limestone Parkway intersection. The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. The shooting happened around...
accesswdun.com
Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Athens
An Athens man was shot and killed by Athens-Clarke County Police officers Friday evening after allegedly pointing a gun at the officers. According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Clinton Eli Burkhalter, 42, was killed in the incident off Smokey Road. No officers were injured. Three...
accesswdun.com
Ottis Dean Bennett
Ottis Dean Bennett, 93, of Buford, GA passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Marion Bennett and Maude Cash Bennett; son, Michael Anthony Bennett; brother, James Cline Bennett; and sisters, Willie Josephine Bennett and Mary Viola Bennett. Mr. Bennett is survived byhis wife of sixty-nine years, Elise Higgins Bennett; son, William Steven “Steve” Bennett; daughter, Patricia Ann “Patti” Bennett; daughter-in-law, Stacey Ford Bennett; grandsons, James Matthew Bennett and Elijah Lee Bennett; granddaughter, Emily Darlene “Edie” Bennett Wickle; great granddaughter, Claira-Bella Skyye Bennett “CeBe”; sister, Bonnis Margaret Bennett; and niece, Cynthia Kaye “Cyndi” Corbin. Several great and great great nieces and nephews and a number of other relatives also survive. Mr. Bennett was born November 8, 1929 and was a lifelong resident of Hall County, GA; and a graduate of Flowery Branch School. He was of the Baptist Faith, a born-again Christian, and loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and sought to honor Him with his life. He was a builder by trade, and worked at Flowery Branch Furniture and Bona Allen Harness Shop, as well as being a self-employed owner and operator of a cabinet business, a floor covering business, and a construction/remodeling business. Mr. Bennett was an avid gardener, growing and producing numerous types of vegetables, fruits, and nuts. He enjoyed repairing lawn mowers and cars, playing guitar and mandolin, and singing in an old-time country/gospel band that ministered to residents in retirement homes and senior groups in many churches. He would create conversations with anybody and everybody, and followed politics. He loved bragging on his children and grandchildren. Mr. Bennett is known for his love and care of his family, and his giving, generous heart, his sense of humor, and his love of people in general; as well as helping those in need, and spreading cheer and goodwill to folks he knew, and folks he didn’t know, wherever he went. He never met a stranger. He was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2023 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA with Rev. Billy Emmett and Rev. Danny Newbern officiating, and music by Sara Mullinax. Interment will follow in Broadlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Buford. The family will receive friends at Flanigan Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
accesswdun.com
Shelia Jane Ash
Miss Shelia Jane Ash, 60, of Lula, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev Drewery Loggins will officiate. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral Home on Wednesday, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
accesswdun.com
Jesse Doyle Jamerson Sr.
Jesse Doyle Jamerson, Sr., age 81, of Alto, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 following an extended illness. Mr. Jamerson was born on March 11, 1941 in Banks County, Georgia to the late J.D. and Leola Jamerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Connie Jamerson; sisters, Ann Moore, of Cleveland; Mattie Jean Armour, of Alto.
accesswdun.com
John W. “Johnny” Hulsey
John W. “Johnny” Hulsey, 69, of Dawsonville passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023. Born October 25, 1953 to the late John D. “Moon” and Louise Hulsey, he lived a few years in Lumpkin County but spent most of his life in Dawsonville. He was a graduate of Dawson County High School and retired from Dependable Tube Bending. He was very devoted to Chestatee Worship Center where he was a member. He enjoyed music and was an avid baseball and football fan.
Comments / 1