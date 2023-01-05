Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll seek common ground, pledges open door

Gov. Katie Hobbs said the people of Arizona have given her a clear directive "to find common ground, work with people and not political parties, and embrace the challenges that stand before us" in her inauguration speech Thursday.

What's happening: Hobbs, Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, Attorney General Kris Mayes, Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne were publicly sworn in and gave inauguration speeches at the ceremony at the Capitol.

The five statewide officials were formally sworn in on Monday in accordance with the Arizona Constitution.

Between the lines: As Arizona's 24th governor, Hobbs said some of her priorities are investing in public schools, creating good-paying jobs, defending reproductive freedom and ensuring access to affordable housing.

Hobbs will provide more details about her agenda for the upcoming legislative session on Monday when she gives her first State of the State address.

What she's saying: "Let me say unequivocally to every elected official here today that if you're ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door will always be open," Hobbs said.

Of note: The Arizona Republic reported that Hobbs' campaign manager created a private organization that solicited $250,000 contributions for inaugural activities , but that she won't publicly disclose how much donors gave or how the money was spent.

Meanwhile, Fontes pledged to use his post as secretary of state to promote the safety and integrity of elections, prioritize the efficiency and responsiveness of the office's business services, and increase accessibility to the state's library and archives.