Russell Wilson tops deep group of 2023 NFL Comeback POY candidates

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Packers OC Adam Stenavich: Must Hit for Big Plays vs. Lions
The Green Bay Packers need to create some big plays against the Detroit Lions to keep up with their explosive offense.
Jim Polzin: Frustrating season ends with giant question marks for Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Changes need to be made after an 8-9 campaign that ended with a loss to Detroit. Problem is, there are no easy answers on what Green Bay should do next.
NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles fans cheer on during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Jim Polzin: The Packers need the MVP version of Aaron Rodgers to appear sometime soon
Green Bay has a four-game winning streak despite its star quarterback averaging 202 passing yards. A deep run in the postseason will require more production through the air.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Experience Factor
The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions in a make-or-break Week 18 game on Sunday night. Win, and they're in the playoffs. Lose, and their season is over.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Potential Run the Table 2 0
The Green Bay Packers won their final six games in 2016 to get to the playoffs. If they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, they will take a five-game winning streak into the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers compares the seasons.
Lions Packers Football
Packers kicker Mason Crosby makes a 48-yard field goal during the first half on Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay.
Jaguars stun Titans in final minutes to clinch AFC South
Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds: Sin City, Big Apple in play?
Aaron Rodgers fueled speculation about his NFL future by declining to swap jerseys and walking out of Lambeau Field with his arm wrapped around the shoulders of wide receiver Randall Cobb on Sunday night.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles land top playoff seed in NFC by beating Giants
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Jan 7, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers Week Eighteen Preview - More Ways to Win
Week 18 of the NFL season is upon us, and the More Ways to Win team is here to break down all of the weekend's big games! FanDuel's Jim Sannes dishes out his best DFS Value and Stud plays, while…
Bill Belichick on Patriots' future: 'Need better results'
NFL roundup: Eagles lock down No. 1 seed in NFC
Quarterback Jalen Hurts returned after a two-game absence, Jake Elliott kicked five field goals and the Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 win over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur After Season-Ending Loss to Lions
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
