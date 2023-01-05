ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Adele Tells Fans She Suffers From Sciatica

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TZusr_0k4yQt6l00

THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The Grammy-winning singer Adele told a crowd at her New Year's Eve concert that “really bad sciatica” is causing her to wobble on stage.

The award-winning singer first talked about her chronic back problems in a 2021 interview with The Face.

"I slipped my first disk when I was 15 from sneezing," she said. "I was in bed and I sneezed and my fifth one flew out. In January, I slipped my sixth one, my L6. And then where I had a C‑section, my core was useless. ... I've been in pain with my back for, like, half of my life, really. It flares up, normally due to stress or from a stupid bit of posture."

Someone shared a video on TikTok of the “Hello” singer asking her concert crowd if anyone else had the condition. She received loud screams in response, CBS News reported.

"What if it's becoming more common because we all are sitting down on our asses all day," Adele told the crowd.

Lumbar radiculopathy, better known as sciatica, causes leg, hip, butt and back pain that ranges from mild to severe. Some feel weakness or tingling in their legs and feet.

It stems from the sciatic nerve, the largest nerve in the body, extending from the back of the pelvis to the back of the leg just below the knee. The sciatic nerve also branches into several other leg and toe nerves.

About 40% of Americans have sciatica symptoms at some point, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Yet that doesn’t mean they have true sciatica, which is rare. That’s defined as a nerve that is irritated, inflamed or pinched, CBS News reported.

A herniated or bulging spinal disk can cause it by pressing on the nerve. Obesity, poor posture and nerve disorders can also cause sciatica. The condition can be diagnosed through an X-ray or MRI plus an exam, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Typically someone feels the pain only in one leg at a time. It’s most common in people aged 30 to 50, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

People enduring the condition may take anti-inflammatory medications or require herniated disk surgery. Most heal on their own, CBS News reported.

More information

The U.S. National Library of Medicine has more on sciatica .

SOURCE: CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

U.S. Stroke Deaths Fall, But New Rise in Strokes Is Likely

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. stroke deaths have dramatically declined in the past several decades. But, researchers caution, their new study also found the potential for a resurgence. “After nearly four decades of declining stroke-related mortality, the risk appears to be increasing in the United States. Our research underscores the need for novel strategies to combat this alarming trend,” said lead study author Cande Ananth. He is chief of epidemiology and biostatistics in the obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences department at Rutgers...
The Herald News

Scientists Pinpoint Why People With Autism Struggle to Understand a Speaker's 'Tone'

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Children with autism often have difficulty grasping the emotional cues in other people's voices, and now researchers may have zeroed in on the reason why. In a study of 43 kids with and without autism, researchers were able to trace such difficulties to a particular brain area -- one involved in social communication. Experts said the findings suggest that children with autism are...
The Herald News

AHA News: Quinton Aaron of 'The Blind Side' Aims to Be an Inspirational Story of His Own

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Quinton Aaron knows the power of a success story featuring a talented young man and a mother figure who helps him beat the odds. Those elements helped make the 2009 film "The Blind Side," which he starred in alongside Sandra Bullock, a blockbuster. That film was about football star Michael Oher, but Quinton's life has its own Hollywood-worthy arc: A sudden rise to fame. The loss of the mother who guided him. A descent into despair....
The Herald News

There May Be a Better Way to Allocate Precious Donor Lungs for Transplant

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new way of allocating donor lungs that eliminates geographical restrictions could save more lives, new research suggests. In early 2023, the current U.S. system, which looks for compatible candidates within a fixed radius, will be replaced by the Composite Allocation Score. The new score will prioritize a candidate's medical needs. “The importance of removing the geographical barrier can’t be overstated here,” said...
OHIO STATE
The Herald News

Sleep Key to Good Mental Health for Older Women

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Older women who don’t stick to a set sleep and wake schedule may be more likely to struggle with feelings of depression and anxiety — even if they get a normal amount of zzzs. What’s more, a postmenopausal woman who goes to bed very early and wakes up very early (an “early bird”) or goes to bed late and wakes up later (a “night owl”) is 70% more likely to experience significant depressive symptoms — even with a...
The Herald News

Letting Doctors Know a Patient Has Overdosed Might Curb Opioid Overprescribing

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- One low-cost intervention could make a difference in America's epidemic of opioid overdoses, a new study suggests. When health care providers were notified that one of their patients had died from an overdose, they wrote fewer opioid prescriptions for up to a year later. The University of Southern California (USC) study built upon earlier findings that letters like these could reduce opioid prescribing...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
The Herald News

Many Turn to Weed to Ease Chronic Pain in States Where It's Legal

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- People who use medical marijuana to treat their chronic pain tend to cut their use of opioids and other painkillers, but the trend may also have a downside, a new survey shows. Folks treating chronic pain with cannabis reduced by more than 50%, on average, their use of prescription opioids, other prescription painkillers and even over-the-counter pain medications like aspirin, acetaminophen (Tylenol) or naproxen (Aleve), the researchers reported. ...
The Herald News

Leading Pediatricians' Group Calls for More Aggressive Treatment of Childhood Obesity

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A leading pediatricians' group has issued new guidelines on treating obesity in children and teens that, for the first time, call for early, aggressive intervention that can include weight-loss drugs and surgery. “There is no evidence that ‘watchful waiting’ or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity,” Dr. Sandra Hassink, an author of the new American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) guidelines and vice chair of the Clinical Practice Guideline Subcommittee on Obesity, said in a statement. ...
OHIO STATE
The Herald News

Stick With These Foods to Help You Lose Weight

MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When it comes to losing weight, certain foods have a reputation for being all-stars, providing for a body’s nutritional needs while helping keep a person fuller for longer. “You’re looking at plant foods,” said Connie Diekman, a nationally known food and nutrition consultant and former president of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. “You're looking at whole grains, vegetables, fruit, beans, nuts, seeds.” ...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
753K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy